Lakeville restaurant owner reopens despite COVID-19 restrictions

Alibi Drinkery is one of 150 restaurants opening their doors as a part of the Reopen Minnesota Coalition.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — “We put our heart and soul into alibi,” says Lisa Monet Zarza, with Alibi Drinkery.

Zarza is the owner of Lakeville staple, Alibi Drinkery. “I’ve been in the industry for almost 30 years and this was always my dream to own my own business and to own my own restaurant and it finally came true,” Zarza said.

She is one of at least 150 restaurant owners coming together to reopen for indoor dining today, nearly four weeks after Gov. Tim Walz announced new statewide COVID 19 restrictions. “We had kind of made the decision that we were going to open and when you start making that known you start realizing that you are not alone,” she said.

Reopen Minnesota Coalition says most businesses that reopened today received an overwhelming show of support. The group said in part, “It is so greatly inspiring and life-giving to these dear people that they are not alone.”

Zarza, who had to temporarily layoff 45 employees, says today’s announcement by Gov. Tim Walz to continue the pause on indoor dining is disappointing. “I believe people held out hope, that he wasn’t going to do this to us again, and he did,” she said. “Today’s announcement is going to break down any hope people had.”

Hospitality Minnesota also issued a statement to today’s news by Gov. Walz, which read, “Today’s plea to the Governor is to reconsider his decision to extend the closure. The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods.”