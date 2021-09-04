Lino Lakes to host new COVID-19 community vaccination site

The site is the ninth permanent vaccination location in the state network set up by the Walz administration.

LINO LAKES, Minn. — The network of community COVID-19 vaccination sites continues to expand across the Twin Cities and Minnesota, with the announcement of a new location in Lino Lakes.

Governor Tim Walz announced that the site, located in the old YMCA building, will begin taking appointments this week to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Lino Lakes joins Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and Oakdale as so-called "permanent" vaccination sites operated by the state.

“The state’s expansive network to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities continues to grow. Our Community Vaccine Program remains a key component of this life-saving network,” said Gov. Walz in a released statement. “The community vaccination sites are getting shots into arms safely and efficiently, and this new site in Lino Lakes will help us reach more Minnesotans 16 years and older.”

Minnesotans who have not been vaccinated should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which notifies users about vaccine opportunities near them. Those enrolled may be randomly chosen to be vaccinated at a community location near them, and will contacted directly if they are selected.