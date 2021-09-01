Live updates: 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Minnesota reports 2,489 new cases and 43 more deaths

Minnesota passes milestone with more than 100,000 people vaccinated

Walz opens indoor bar, restaurant dining to 50% capacity starting Monday

Mayor Frey says for Minneapolis, bar seating will still not be allowed for at least two weeks

Health officials report 'bump' in COVID cases after holidays

Minnesota still on target to finish Phase 1a by end of January

As Minnesota prepares to reopen some establishments, local officials are staying wary of COVID-19 rates.

After Gov. Tim Walz relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for much of Minnesota, Minneapolis will be an exception. In a news release, Mayor Jacob Frey said he will not be rescinding local Emergency Regulation 2020-17, "prohibiting seating and congregation at bar areas in Minneapolis establishments."

He said the regulation was meant to keep bars and restaurants operational by avoiding a surge in cases. According to the release, Frey will revisit the decision in two weeks based on public health data.

The 43 fatalities recorded in the past day bring Minnesota's total to 5,663 since the pandemic started. Of those deaths 3,626, or 64% of them, are linked to people in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 2,489 new cases were reported in the past day, bring the state's total coronavirus cases to 434,413. The new cases are based on results from 42,434 tests (37,680 PCR and 4,754 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive Antigen test is considered a probable case.

As of Thursday, 759 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds across the state, with 130 of them being treated in ICU beds. Occupancy rates in hospitals across the Twin Cities metro appear steady, with just 3.6% (133) of non-ICU beds open, and 7.1% (49) of ICU beds available. In total, 22,617 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, with 4,742 in ICU.

At this point, 412,546 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently to not require isolation.

Minnesota has also passed a notable milestone with more than 100,000 doses of vaccine administered. As of Friday, 104,226 people have been vaccinated, and MDH officials say those numbers are ramping up.

Young adults still account for the most coronavirus cases in the state, with those 20 to 24 making up 43,914 cases and three deaths, while 25 to 29-year-olds are linked to 39,156 cases and six fatalities. The largest grouping of deaths involves people 85 to 89, with 1,067 fatalities in just 5,731 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity of any county in the state with 90,265 cases and 1,443 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 38,748 cases and 718 deaths, Dakota County with 31,965 cases and 298 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,210 cases and 346 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota continues to have the least activity with 109 cases.

Friday, Jan. 8

On Friday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz toured a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wayzata High School, where EMS-certified first responders received the Moderna vaccine. After the tour, he and other officials took questions from the media.

Walz said that while Minnesota is moving in the right direction, "we are not out of the woods yet," with test positivity creeping up and a potential bump in cases from the holidays.

Still, as the dials are set to turn back around the state with relaxed restrictions on indoor activities such as dining, he added that he is grateful to see kids heading back to schools and into sports practices again.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner (MDH) Jan Malcolm addressed COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota. She estimated that the state will be working on vaccinating those in Phase 1a through most of January, and then hopes move into Phase 1b, which holds a population of over one million Minnesotans, in February.

Malcolm addressed the national conversation regarding limited vaccine supply, and whether more people should be vaccinated with the first dose, rather than conserving vaccine so they can fully inoculate fewer people with both doses. Malcolm said she believes that decision should not be made locally, and is looking to federal guidance.

She added that she is not sure when COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public, though she estimates it could be late spring or early summer.

Walz said he hopes the relaxed restrictions in Minnesota that go into effect on Jan. 11 will "strike the proper balance" of managing economic and public health needs in the state, though he acknowledged that his hand is staying on the dial.

"If we can reduce the risk... and our hospital numbers came way down, that it makes sense to move a little bit," he said. "But if those red flags start to fly in those healthcare systems, we will make those adjustments."

11 a.m.

COVID-19 deaths have shown no sign of receding in the past few days, and on Friday the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 48 more people have lost their lives to the virus.

The fatalities recorded in the past day bring Minnesota's total to 5,620 since the pandemic started. Of those deaths 3,605, or 64% of them, are linked to people in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 2,387 new cases were reported in the past day, bring the state's total coronavirus cases to 431,944. The new cases are based on results from 49,029 tests (43,978 PCR and 5,051 Antigen) processed in private and state lags. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive Antigen test is considered a probable case.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downwards. As of Thursday 759 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds across the state, with 130 of them being treated in ICU beds. Occupancy rates in hospitals across the Twin Cities metro appear steady, with just 3.6% (133) of non-ICU beds open, and 7.1% (49) of ICU beds available. In total, 22,617 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, with 4,742 in ICU.

At this point 409,727 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered sufficiently to not require isolation.

Minnesota has also passed a notable milestone with more than 100,000 doses of vaccine administered. As of Friday 104,226 people have been vaccinated, and MDH officials say those numbers are ramping up.

Young adults still account for the most coronavirus cases in the state, with those 20 to 24 making up 43,704 cases and three deaths, while 25 to 29-year-olds are linked to 38,901 cases and six fatalities. The largest grouping of deaths involves people 85 to 89, with 1,059 fatalities in just 5,697 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity of any county in the state with 89,708 cases and 1,434 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 38,539 cases and 713 deaths, Dakota County with 31,771 cases and 296 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,068 and 342 deaths.