Live updates: MDH reports 1,191 new cases, extremely high testing volume

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Sept. 25

Minnesota tops 1,000 new COVID cases

MDH changes the way daily hospitalizations are reported

Winona County issues travel advisory for La Crosse County after outbreak

MDH weighs in on safe Halloween guidance

State medical director warns of MIS-C cases in Minnesota children

11 a.m.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to trend in the wrong direction, something that state health officials have previously expressed great concern about.

New numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect 1,191 additional cases reported in the past day, based on the results of 28,230 tests performed in private and state labs. That testing volume is among the highest single-day totals reported in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID cases in Minnesota now stands at 94,189.

Six more people have died of coronavirus, bringing the total of fatalities to 1,994. Of those deaths 1,438, or 72%, occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH is changing the way the department will report daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. Instead of sharing the current number of patients hospitalized each day, MDH will now report daily new patient admissions, both for general care and ICU. On Friday the department reported five new COVID-19 admissions in hospitals across the state, with three of those patients requiring ICU care. To date 7,391 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,067 of them needing care in the ICU.

Of the 94,189 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic came to Minnesota, MDH says 84,256 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest group of coronavirus cases in the state with 12,944 and one death, followed by people 25 to 29 with 9,299 cases and three deaths, and 15 to 19-year-olds with 8,938 cases and zero deaths.

The age group with the largest number of COVID-19 fatalities are people 85 to 89. That demographic accounts for 342 deaths in just 1,261 cases, which means 27% of those testing positive eventually died from the virus.

Hennepin County reports the highest volume of COVID activity with 26,706 cases and 928 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,775 and 319 fatalities. Dakota County reports 7,428 cases and 125 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has seen the least amount of COVID activity with just six confirmed cases and zero deaths, followed by Kittson County with 12 cases and no fatalities.

Thursday, Sept. 24

11 a.m.

Statistics released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect another day of high COVID-19 case numbers.

MDH says 995 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing total cases in Minnesota to 93,012 since the onset of the pandemic. Those new cases are based on results from 21,159 tests performed in private and state labs.

Three more Minnesotans have died from coronavirus in the past day, bringing total fatalities to 1,988. Of those deaths 1,435, or 72 percent of them have occurred in assisted living or long-term care settings.

State health officials say 83,862 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

MDH is also announcing a change in the way the department will be reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. Instead of sharing the current number of patients hospitalized each day, MDH will now report daily new patient admissions, both for general care and ICU. On Thursday the department reported three new COVID-19 admissions in hospitals across the state, with one of those patients requiring ICU care. To date 7,331 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2029 of them needing care in the ICU.

People in their 20s continue to account for the greatest number of Minnesota's cases. Those between 20 and 24 make up 12,777 cases with one death, while people from 25 to 29 comprise 9,200 cases and three deaths. The age group from 15 to 19 continues to grow, with 8,798 cases and zero deaths.

The age group with the most COVID-related deaths are people between 85 and 89. That demographic accounts for 339 deaths in just 1,244 cases, meaning 27% of those who were diagnosed with the virus died from it.

Hennepin County reports the most coronavirus activity in the state with 26,447 cases and 926 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 10,697 cases and 319 deaths. Dakota County reports 7,354 cases and 125 deaths.

Cook County in northeast Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just six cases and zero deaths, followed by Kittson County with just 12 diagnosed cases.