Live updates: 1,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, April 13

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 1,650 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 70 have died.

A total of 842 people who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

There were no new deaths reported Monday and only 29 new cases. Normally MDH reports Sunday's numbers on Monday. This week, they reported some of those updates on Sunday, which made Monday's increase unusually low.

One hundred and fifty-seven people are hospitalized as of Monday, and 74 of those patients are in the ICU. In total, 361 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak started.

The median age of people testing positive is 52, and the median age of both hospitalized and ICU cases is 65. Of people who have died, the median age is 88.

At this point, MDH believes 25% of COVID-19 patients were exposed through travel, and 20% are in congregate care settings. MDH is prioritizing testing for those in congregate care, as well as hospitalized patients and health care workers.

Hennepin County has seen the most cases of coronavirus at 557. Ramsey has 152 and Olmsted has 143.

Sunday, April 12

2 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 figures for the state on Sunday.

Wisconsin now has 3,341 confirmed positive cases up from 3,213 on Saturday. Deaths have risen to 144, up from Saturday's 137.

Of those deaths, 88 have occurred in Milwaukee County.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 974 people have been hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, 29% of those who have tested positive.

Of those testing positive for the coronavirus, 20% are between the ages of 50 and 59; 18% are 60 to 69; and 16% are from 40 to age 49.

Fifty-three percent of those testing positive are female as compared to 47% male, but men make up a larger percent of the state fatalities at 60%.

Milwaukee County has the most cases at 1,710, while Dane, Waukesha and Kenosha Counties report 334, 209 and 173 positive cases respectively.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has identified 194 new coronavirus cases in the state. MDH announced another six deaths, which brings the statewide total to 70. The total number of cases is 1,621 as of April 12, which is up from 1,427 on Saturday. In a press release earlier this morning, MDH reported 1,536 total cases but additional cases, which would have typically been reflected in Monday's report, were included.

MDH says 361 of those cases in total have required hospitalization, and 157 are still hospitalized while 74 are in intensive care. There are 842 patients of the total who no longer need to be isolated.

Approximately 9,385 of tests have been done by the MDH Public Health Lab. And approximately 28,036 have been done by external laboratories.

Hennepin County has the most cases at 557. Ramsey County has reported 152 cases, followed by Olmsted County with 143 cases.

Friday, April 10

6 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz has issued Emergency Executive Order 20-32, which authorizes the limited sharing of public health information from the Commissioner of Public Health to first responders and the Department of Public Safety.

According to a release from the State of Minnesota's Executive Department, emergency personnel will be supplied with addresses containing individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are still contagious.

The release says no identifying information will be shared beyond a person's address, and addresses can only be shared with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), 911 dispatchers and first responders.

Governor Walz believes this will enable these emergency workers to properly socially distance themselves, and preserve their own health, while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The release states that only the addresses of individuals the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) had detected to have COVID-19 will be shared.

MDH is required by this order to notify DPS when it believes addresses no longer contain contagious individuals, at which point DPS is required to delete the information from their database.

Emergency workers and public safety workers who receive the shared health information can only use that information to the extent it protects their own health and the health of their fellow workers.

The order remains in effect until Walz's former peacetime emergency declaration (issued as Executive Order 20-01) is "terminated or rescinded by proper authority."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.