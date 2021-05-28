Live updates: 'Cheers to the Vaccine' - Get a COVID shot, get a drink

Here are the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate every resident.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, May 28

Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentives in Minnesota

State Fairgrounds vaccination site begins Johnson & Johnson vaccinations; walk-in appointments available until June 8



MDH reports 4th consecutive day of new cases under 500

Moderna says COVID vaccine is safe, effective for kids 12-17

White House: U.S. to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday

One day after unveiling a list of incentives available for Minnesotans who decide to get immunized against COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz is mixing up another concept to bump up stagnating vaccination numbers.

We're talking cocktails, folks.

On Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, Walz took the wraps off another program, one his administration has dubbed "Cheers to the Vaccine." Select brewers and distilleries across the state have agreed to provide free or discounted drinks starting May 28 and winding up June 30, for Minnesotans 21 and older who have received at least one COVID shot.

The program is a partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and Minnesota Distillers Guild. A number of brewers and distillers have also signed on to host pop-up clinics in the coming weeks.

"Minnesota breweries are excited to get customers back in their taprooms, but they also want to continue to be safe," said Lauren McGinty, Executive Director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. "This program is a great way to promote safety and support local small businesses that have been hit especially hard during the pandemic."

Here is a list of establishments that have signed on for the "Cheers to the Vaccine" campaign so far.

Customers 21 and older must have proof of vaccination to receive a free or discounted drink at participating establishments.

Thursday, May 27

11 a.m.

The state of Minnesota has passed another dubious milestone in the battle against COVID-19, moving past the 600,000 case mark since the pandemic began.

Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 505 new infections were reported in the last day, bringing total cases to 600,408. Of those cases 43,218 were identified by antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

The new cases are based on 26,012 tests (21,064 PCR, 4,948 antigen) processed in private and state labs. That is a moderate testing volume for late-week reporting.

Ten more Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID, pushing total fatalities over the 7,400 mark (7,403). Of those, 4,424 (60%) are linked to assisted living or long-term care settings.

Daily hospitalizations due to the virus continue to dip, with 334 people being treated for COVID in Minnesota hospitals as of Wednesday. MDH says just 80 of those patients are in ICU, the lowest level since 78 were reported on March 21. Total hospitalizations have climbed to nearly 32,000 since the pandemic began (31,992).

MDH says 588,096 people who tested positive have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Governor Walz will again attempt to jump-start vaccination numbers that are sputtering a bit, by introducing incentives for people to get immunized against COVID. He will detail the plan Thursday afternoon, but a spokesman says state fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes are among the incentives being dangled.

As of Tuesday (the most recent vaccine numbers available), nearly 58% of Minnesotans age 16+ have completed their COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated. That's 2,543,044 Minnesotans. The vaccine dashboard says 2,885,499 people have received at least one dose, 63.9% of those eligible. The Walz administration wants to get that number to 70% by July 1, to meet a goal set by President Joe Biden.