Live updates: MDH reports 72 deaths, tying single-day record

Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 72 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is a tie for highest single-day deaths since Nov. 19. This brings the total death count to 3,375 since the pandemic began.

Of the people who died, 2,292 lived in long term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 6,399 new cases reported in the last day, which brings the state's total case count to 289,303 with 5,472 of those as antigen test results (probable cases).

To date, 15,766 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,611 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 240,720 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 31,720 cases and two deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

26,752 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 617, out of 3,615 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 53,888 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 48,011 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 23,200 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 5,115

were in a corrections setting, and 513 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 13,906 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 17,744 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 7,542 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for

119,384 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 61,651 cases and 1,100 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 25,903 cases and 487 deaths, and Anoka County with 20,522 cases and 218 deaths.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

2 p.m.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said we should prepare for infection numbers to fluctuate in a wave pattern. Days where infections are down will not signal we are overall trending downward, Malcolm said.

MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff recommends Minnesotans to become familiar with available testing sites in case the need for a test arises. You can find resources for testing on the MDH website. Minnesotans can request free mail-in saliva tests without the need of insurance. Otherwise, testing sites are open for walk-ins but it is strongly preferred you make an appointment.

Huff recommends anyone who has symptoms to be tested as soon as able, and anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to test five days after exposure so that the test can pick up the virus.

Test turnaround time for saliva tests is 24-48 hours through VaultHealth, officials said.

Officials said that getting a negative test for COVID-19 is not a ticket for being able to gather for Thanksgiving since you can still contract the disease, develop symptoms and infect others later.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 38 new deaths Tuesday, along with 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 282,916, with 5,262 of those as antigen test results (probable cases).

After today's 38 new deaths the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota is now 3,303. Of the people who died, 2,244 lived in long term care or assisted living facilities.

To date, 15,444 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,540 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 233,847 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 31,141 cases and two deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

26,222 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 602, out of 3,551 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 52,550 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 46,832 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 22,794 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 4,988

were in a corrections setting, and 497 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 13,900 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 17,538 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 7,333 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for

116,484 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 60,524 cases and 1,095 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 25,467 cases and 477 deaths, and Anoka County with 20,172 cases and 216 deaths.