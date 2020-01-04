Wednesday, April 1

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, and another 60 cases confirmed.

That brings Minnesota's total count of official cases to 689 as of Wednesday. Seventeen people have died, according to MDH.

Those numbers are considered the "tip of the iceberg," as coronavirus is believed to be circulating widely. State officials are urging the public to stay home and practice social distancing, as Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay at Home" order remains in effect.

Crow Wing, Freeborn and Yellow Medicine Counties all saw their first confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. Hennepin County still has the most cases at 218, with Olmsted and Ramsey Counties both above 60.

Fifty-four people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 27 in the ICU. In total, MDH says 122 people have needed to be hospitalized. A total of 342 people who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

In breaking down data on the cases, health officials say the median age of those testing positive is 47, while the median age of those dying from the virus is 84. The total age range in cases runs from 4 months to 104 years.

Community transmission is now considered to be the cause of the largest number of cases, at 30%. Twenty-one percent had known exposure to a case, and 20% traveled to another state.

At this point in the pandemic more than 20,000 Minnesotans have been tested by MDH or an outside lab.

Tuesday, March 31

2 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz is encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing. He said the crowds outside are too big, especially around the lakes.

Walz has signed two additional executive orders. The first gives an extension for license renewals for first responders to continue doing their jobs.The second order allows the continuation of the medical cannabis program and allows curbside delivery.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said emergency rooms and hospitals need to prioritize homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters in testing along with long term care facilities.

Malcolm said officials are working on how to treat patients in long term facilities and avoid hospital transfers in order to stop transferring the virus.

LISTEN: MDH coronavirus update for 3-31-2020

The age range of patients with confirmed cases ranges from 4 months to 104 years.

The 4-month-old is doing well, officials said.

Minnesota Director of the Emergency Management Joe Kelly said the process of selecting locations for alternate care sites is underway and conversions will begin after that. "We hope the additional capacity hospitals are generating right now will be adequate... but hope is not a plan," Kelly said.

Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education Heather Muller said federal officials have officially given them a waiver to postpone MCA standardized testing until next year.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported 12 deaths due to coronavirus in the state. This is up from 10 the day before.

The number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is now at 629, up from 576 cases.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 19,780.

8,104 of the tests were done at MDH labs.

Health officials say the total number of cases requiring hospitalization is 112, and 56 patients are currently hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Of the cases that tested positive for coronavirus, MDH says 288 no longer have to be isolated.

The median age of those testing positive for coronavirus in the state is 46. Patients range in age from 4 months to 104 years old.

The median age for deaths related to the virus is 86, with the youngest victim being 58 and the oldest 95 years old.

There are three confirmed cases in children ranging from ages 0 to 5.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state, with 204 confirmed.

