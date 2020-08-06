Live updates: MDH latest case numbers

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Monday, June 8

For the second straight day the number of Minnesotans being treated in the ICU for COVID-19 is below the 200 mark, according to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday.

Currently 452 people are being treated in hospitals across the state, with 198 of them suffering symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Those numbers reflect an overall downturn in hospitalization numbers.

MDH says an additional 338 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 28,224 since the pandemic began. Of those testing positive, 2,973 are health care workers.

Eleven more people perished from the virus in the last day, bringing Minnesota's total of fatalities to 1,197. Of those deaths, 955, or 80% of them involve people in long-term or assisted living settings.

The number of coronavirus tests processed in private or state labs in the past 24 hours is 10,023, bringing the statewide total to 354,226. Currently 23,657 people who at one time tested positive have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County reports the highest impact of COVID-19 with 9,480 confirmed cases and 681 deaths. Ramsey County has 3,553 confirmed cases with 158 deaths, and Stearns County 2,071 cases with 16 fatalities. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kittson, Lake and Stevens Counties report just one confirmed case apiece.

Sunday, June 7

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 388 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 16 new deaths since Saturday, according to the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of positive cases statewide is at 27,886 since the pandemic began, including 3,367 that have required hospitalization. According to health officials, 450 people are currently hospitalized with 199 patients receiving treatment in ICU.

The total number of deaths statewide has increased to 1,186. Of those deaths, 949 occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

According to health officials, people between the ages of 80 and 89 account for 408 of the total deaths and 309 have died between the ages of 90 and 99.

The total number of tests processed in private and state labs are at 344,203, with 10,719 completed in the most recent reporting period.

Minnesotans continue to recover from COVID-19 in large numbers. Currently 22,992 of those who were diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County reports the largest number of cases with 9,372, and 676 deaths from the virus. Ramsey County has had 3,507 confirmed cases and 155 deaths, and Stearns County reports 2,070 cases and 16 deaths.