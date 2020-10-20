Live updates: COVID cases, testing numbers dip

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 20

MDH worries 'COVID fatigue' playing into spike in cases

Judge reinstates Wis. governor's order to limit capacity in establishments

U of M moves into third phase of COVID student plan

Gov. Tim Walz announces more saliva testing sites going up this week

New cases of COVID-19 took a dip Tuesday, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 1,120 cases were reported in the past day, down from 1,632 cases Monday. Tuesday's numbers include cases confirmed by PCR test, and 12 probable cases detected by Antigen test. Those cases were based on a total of 13,903 tests processed in private and state labs.

Minnesota has now recorded 125,531 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seven more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,246. Of those deaths 1,583, or 70 percent of them, involve residents in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized since the virus entered the state has climbed to 9,042, with 2,451 of those patients being sick enough to require treatment in ICU.

MDH says 111,634 people who at one time tested positive for COVID have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of Minnesota's coronavirus cases by a significant margin, with 16,068 cases and one death. People from 25 to 29 account for 12,200 cases and three deaths, while 15 to 19-year-olds comprise 11,467 cases with no fatalities.

The largest group of COVID fatalities involves people ages 85 to 89, with 389 deaths in just 1,691 cases. That means 23% of those from that age group who test positive for the virus die from it.

Of all counties in the state, Hennepin has the most COVID activity with 32,482 cases and 966 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 13,357 cases and 347 fatalities. Dakota County reports 9,299 cases and 134 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 11 cases and no deaths, while Kittson County reports 27 cases.

Monday, Oct. 19

2 p.m.

In its regular briefing call on COVID-19 Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported climbing test positivity and case rates across the state.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the weekly change in cases is up 9.6% this week compared to last week, compared to 8.4% in change from the week prior. That number is not quite as high as it was in July, Malcolm said, but has been heading upward in recent weeks.

The weekly change in testing is up 7.8% from last week, compared to 8% a week ago.

Malcolm said these numbers demonstrate that despite Minnesota's increased testing capacity, case growth is still faster than testing growth.

"We're still not able to catch all the disease that is out there," Malcolm said.

According to MDH, 469 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, with 137 of them in intensive care.

MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann reiterated public health guidance for those who plan to vote in person in November.

Take steps to avoid crowds

Wear a mask

Stay 6 feet from others

Wash your hands before entering and after exiting

Use hand sanitizer while in the polling place

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you're sick

More information is available on the MDH Safe Voting page.

In response to questions about a push by Republican lawmakers to lift some COVID-19 restrictions, Malcolm said that health officials do not believe it’s time to open more sectors up.

“All places where people gather increases the risk for transmission,” Malcolm said.

As case growth continues as it is or increases, hospitalizations will follow, Malcolm said. Right now, she said, both hospitalizations and mortality are already increasing.

“All of these indicators are going in the wrong direction, which to us does not indicate that we should relax our precautions,” Malcolm said.

Ehresmann added that MDH is concerned not only about cases in the community, but also the effect on health care workers and the ripple effect on long-term care and other sectors.

Regarding upcoming holidays, Malcolm urged Minnesotans to refrain from large gatherings.

"This is not a typical year, and our strongest advice for people would be to take many, many more precautions than they typically do," she said.

Malcolm pointed out that everyone hopes the pandemic will ease by the next holiday season - but this year is especially dangerous.

"We're in a very high-risk situation," Malcolm said. "So avoiding those family gatherings, however painful it may be, would be the prudent choice."

Ehresmann added that MDH is focusing on reducing risk rather than eliminating risk. She offered these suggestions:

Keep gatherings small, with groups of 10 or less

Consider social distancing and wearing masks indoors

Malcolm said that the increase of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota cannot be traced to one industry or type of event.

"The transmission is everywhere," Malcolm said. "It's these individual decisions that we're all making that is ... fueling the rate of increase that we're seeing."

11 a.m.

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show 1,632 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of Minnesotans to test positive for the virus to 124,439.

MDH says those new cases are based on 21,171 tests processed (both PCR and Antigen) in private and state labs. In all, 2,511,395 tests have been processed since the onset of the pandemic.

Five more Minnesotans have died from the virus, bringing total fatalities to 2,239. Of those deaths 1,578, or 70% of them have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

State health officials say 109,963 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer need isolation.

Currently the total number of people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic sits at 8,916, with 2,414 requiring care in the ICU. MDH statistics reflect 50 new patients reported in the past day.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up Minnesota's largest case grouping with 15,978 testing positive. One person from that age group has died. People between 25 and 29 account for 12,108 cases and three deaths, while ages 15 to 19 comprise 11,395 cases and zero deaths.

The age group with the most coronavirus fatalities is those between 85 and 89, with 388 deaths in just 1,674 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity, with 32,274 cases and 965 fatalities, followed by Ramsey County with 13,280 and 347 deaths. Dakota County reports 9,230 cases and 133 deaths.

Currently Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 11 cases, a number that has been creeping up in recent days. Kittson County has 27 cases.