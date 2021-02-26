Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 vaccination rate increases as shipments arrive

Here are the latest case numbers and trends in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the effort to vaccinate against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Feb. 26

Providers administer more than 41,000 vaccine doses Wednesday

Walz: 70% of Minnesotans ages 65-plus will be vaccinated before other groups are eligible

New COVID-19 community vaccination clinic to open at MOA

Minnesota asks families with in-person students to get tested for COVID every two weeks

Delayed vaccines arriving in Minnesota after inclement weather, other issues



Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccination numbers are improving as new shipments of vaccine arrive in the state, according to numbers posted Friday on the state vaccination dashboard.

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says more than 41,238 people received a vaccination Wednesday, pushing the number of people who have received at least one dose to 804,716. Of those people 405,992 have completed the two-shot series.

In total, 1,210,708 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Vaccination numbers are normally higher late-week, but this week providers are scrambling to use twice the shipments, as they received both vaccine delayed by the southern storms and the lots the state normally gets.

At this point the dashboard says 14.5% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and on Thursday Gov. Tim Walz said 43% of the state's residents ages 65 and over have been immunized. When that number reaches 70%, Walz says, vaccination efforts will turn to populations in the next groups.

MDH recorded 1,156 new COVID cases, based on results from 39,601 tests (25,556 PCR, 4,045 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Minnesota's case total has reached 482,978, with 23,328 of those cases corroborated by antigen tests.

12 more people have died from the virus, bringing the state total to 6,462 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday 263 people are being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across the state, 60 of whom are receiving ICU care. Bed availability remains low in the Twin Cities metro where just 85 beds (2.3% of capacity) are open for non-ICU patients.

MDH says 469,149 people who once tested positive have improved enough that they no longer need to isolate.

Young adults between ages 20 and 24 account for 48,094 coronavirus cases, the largest age grouping in the state. Three people from that demographic have died from the virus. People between 85 and 89 are the latest group of fatalities, with 1,224 in 6,238 diagnosed cases.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has seen the least COVID activity with just 119 reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity, surpassing the 100,000 mark with 100,202 cases and 1,580 deaths, following by Ramsey County with 42,883 cases and 798 deaths, Dakota County with 36,033 cases and 384 deaths, and Anoka County with 33,152 cases and also 384 deaths.

Thursday, Feb. 25

11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota are back up near the 1,000 mark, according to data released by state health officials Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded 996 cases of the virus in the past 24-hour reporting period. Department spokesman Doug Schultz says case numbers early in the week tend to be lower due to low testing volume on weekends, and then ramp up as testing picks up mid-to-late week. Data shows that every Friday in February cases have been over 1,000.

Friday's recorded cases are based on results from 42,749 cases (35,845 PCR, 6,904 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

New case additions bring Minnesota's total to 481,831, with 23,178 of those cases identified by an antigen test.

Seven more Minnesotans have died from coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 6,450.

The state vaccine dashboard says as of Tuesday more than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents, with 386,256 people completing the two-shot series. That translates to 14.1% of Minnesotans having received at least one dose.

People ages 65 and above make up the largest group of those vaccinated, with 373,455 people having received at least one immunization. That's 43% of state residents in that demographic.

Health officials say providers have used 89% of the vaccine supplies they've received within three days time, nearly reaching the goal of 90% spelled out by Governor Walz in a recent directive.

As of Wednesday 265 people are being treated in hospitals across the state, with 50 of them requiring care in the ICU. Bed availability in the Twin Cities metro remains quite low with space for just 97 non-ICU patients across the system, a 2.6% vacancy rate.

Total hospitalizations have risen to 25,625 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota, with 5,287 people requiring ICU care. MDH says 468,498 people who once tested positive have recovered to the point they no longer need to isolate.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 have reached a new milestone, accounting for 48,000 COVID cases, the most of any age group in the state. Three people from that demographic have died from the virus. The age group tied to the most coronavirus deaths are those between 85 and 89, with 1,223 fatalities in 6,232 cases.

Hennepin County has recorded the most COVID activity by a significant margin, with 99,972 cases and 1,578 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 42,807 cases and 796 deaths, Dakota County with 35,912 cases and 384 deaths, and Anoka County with 33,081 cases and 383 fatalities.

Cook County has seen the least COVID activity with just 119 recorded cases.

10 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce the next phase in Minnesota's vaccination effort Thursday, detailing his plan to make sure 70% of the state's residents ages 65 and up get their shots before other groups are eligible.

The anticipated announcement is confirmed by administration spokesperson Teddy Tschann, who told KARE 11 the governor hopes to reach the 70% benchmark before the end of March.

State health officials maintain that Minnesota has made "tremendous progress" in vaccinating those most vulnerable, saying as of Thursday more than 43% of Minnesotans aged 65 and over have been vaccinated. They say severe illness and death in long-term care have plummeted as a result, with deaths down 97% from their November peak, and cases are down 89%.

“We set out to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, and we are honoring that commitment. Older Minnesotans have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are focused on making sure they get vaccinated and keeping them safe," said Governor Walz in a released statement. "These vaccines work - we can see that in the plummeting cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in long-term care facilities around our state. We will continue working with a robust network of providers to vaccinate all Minnesota seniors who need the most protection against COVID-19 right away.”

These developments come as more vaccine sites open across the state, including one planned for the Mall of America. This will become the fourth permanent site in Minnesota, joining locations already operating in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester.

“We’re continuing to build a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “In addition to helping all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, the site at the Mall of America expands the network to give more Minnesotans access to shots in their communities.”

Earlier in the week Gov. Walz held a press conference to highlight ongoing efforts by the state to vaccine all Minnesotans, with a special emphasis on members of BIPOC communities.

Also Thursday the governor will walk Minnesotans through the planned vaccination strategy and announce the next phases of vaccine distribution, according to a press release.

Walz and state health officials have long said the goal of Minnesota's vaccine effort is to meet residents "where they are," removing barriers of transportation and logistics.

