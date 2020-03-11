Live updates: MDH reports 3,483 COVID-19 cases, new single-day high

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Tuesday Nov. 3

Minnesota hits another high in cases with 3,483 Tuesday

Inmate at Stillwater Prison dies of COVID-19

Daily cases rise above 3,000 in Minnesota a second time

School districts revisit learning models as COVID spikes

Case surge beginning to reach long-term care facilities

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show 3,483 additional Minnesotans were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, a new single-day high in cases, and 15 people have died due to the virus the past day.

These numbers bring the cumulative positive case count to 157,096 and the total deaths to 2,499.

Of those 157,096 cases, 134,227 of them no longer need to be in isolation, according to MDH.

The cumulative total of people admitted to the hospital since the start of the pandemic is 10,647 and 2,760 of them were admitted to the ICU.

Patients ages 20-24 continue to have the highest number of cases with 18,999 and one death.

Patients ages 85-89 have the highest number of deaths with 2,109 cases and 445 deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 38,272 cases and 1,006 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 15,853 cases and 384 deaths. Dakota County reports 11,184 cases and 141 fatalities.

Monday, Nov. 2

2 p.m.

In a press briefing on Monday, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that since Friday, Minnesota has added more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19, and the state has suffered another 47 deaths due to the virus. However, she continued that trends cannot be directly determined from daily numbers.

"I just want to note, as I have before, that there is some variability in number of cases reported on any given day," Malcolm said. "This does not mean any data is lost or incorrect, but sometimes cases that we would have reported one day are reported a day or two later. That was the case with the lower numbers yesterday, which are being reported today and tomorrow."

She said that longer-term tracking, looking at case growth over a week or longer, is a better indication of how COVID-19 cases are trending in Minnesota.

Malcolm also said that in the week of Oct. 24, there were 95 workplace outbreaks in Minnesota, up significantly from the week before. These outbreaks just count the cases of employees, not costumers.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said that test positivity has been increasing across the state, and noted that all of the top 12 counties with the highest case growth are outside of the metro area.

"We are not seeing these increases due to any particular cause," she said. "We want people to realize that these high numbers of cases that we're seeing cannot be attributed to a particular event. It's due to widespread transmission across all sectors, and across the community."

She also said that MDH is concerned about people not wanting to share personal information with state contact tracers. In addition to masking, physical distancing and avoiding large groups, she said MDH needs Minnesotans to provide crucial information and answer contact tracing questions to help reduce risk of transmission.

"Minnesota is in a bad spot due to rapid community spread, and it's going to get worse before it gets better," Ehresmann said. "It's up to all of us to determine whether we'll be in a crisis like our neighboring states, or make decisions to stop the spread."

When asked if MDH has made any additional effort to regulate events such as weddings and funerals, which might fall under the state guidelines for recommended gathering limits but are contributing to community spread of the virus, Malcolm said that the state is continuing to consider its guidance.

"Our main tool is education, reaching out to the relevant sectors and making sure the vendors and proprietors of venues know how important the gathering limits are," Malcolm said. "But we do continue to look at those gathering guidance limits in the light of community transmission."

Ehresmann added that while venues are trying to follow the state's guidance, guests or hosts often ignore it.

"We need people to be following the guidance themselves," she said. "Simply doing as we ask, masking and social distancing, would be huge, and would keep us from having to take action that would be stronger."

Regarding the outbreak at Stillwater prison, Ehresmann said that MDH is very concerned about cases at Minnesota correctional facilities, and has been working closely with the Department of Corrections since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We see cases introduced usually through staff, as a result of community transmission," she said. "Our partners in corrections have been taking this very seriously since the start of the pandemic, and what they've been seeing is that there are a number of facilities that are very old. Their physical environment does not lend itself to good airflow, being able to isolate people easily, which puts a lot of challenges on corrections staff. They're limited to action that might not be as ideal because of the physical setting where these cases are happening."