Live updates: COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Minnesota

Here is the latest data from Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, July 30

State offering $100 Visa gift cards to eligible Minnesotans who get their first COVID vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 15

MDH recommends schools follow CDC mask recommendations

DFL lawmakers urge their GOP colleagues to help stop COVID disinformation

Mayo vaccinologist says 4th COVID surge "entirely predictable"

Ehresmann: 75% of new MN cases are Delta variant

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 702, bringing the cumulative total to 612,701 since the start of the pandemic.

Five more people died, bringing total deaths to 7,668. Health officials say 4,505 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials say a total of 231 people are currently hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, 23 more than Thursday. Of those patients, 64 require ICU care. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 33,311.

MDH says 3,152,764 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (68.7%). Of that number 2,993,889 people have completed their COVID series (65.5%) and are considered completely vaccinated.

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced that the state will be offering $100 Visa gift cards to anyone 12 and older who receives their first vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 15 as a way to incentivize vaccinations around Minnesota. More information can be found here.

Fourteen counties in the state are considered to be at substantial or high risk for transmitting COVID-19, and new CDC guidance recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas.

Thursday, July 29

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 551 bringing the cumulative total to 612,001.

Three more people died, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,663 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,502 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials say a total of 208 people are currently hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis. Of those patients, 57 require ICU care. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 33,265.

MDH says 5,886,797 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,146,721 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (68.6%). Of that number 2,989,960 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.