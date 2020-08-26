Live updates: 14 additional COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

The latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Aug, 26

MDH reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest since June 19

Minnesota cases linked to Sturgis now at 35

Walz announces new saliva-based testing lab coming to Minnesota

Experts credit masks for decline in cases across the U.S.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 14 new deaths from the coroanvirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death count in the state to 1,793.

The single-day death count has only been higher than 14 twice in the past month, when it hit 17 on Aug. 19. The most recent high before that was 17 deaths on June 19.

MDH also identified 542 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total positive cases over the course of the pandemic has reached 71,236.

As of Wednesday, there are 304 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 134 of them are in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 continue to grow as the age group with the largest number of cases, with 9,166 confirmed positive tests, well above the next-largest group of 7,258 cases among people ages 25-29.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state with 22,044, followed by Ramsey County with 8,783 cases.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

2:30 p.m.

Eight more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Minnesotans who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said Tuesday on a regular briefing call that there have now been 35 confirmed cases in the state that can be traced back to the rally. One was a temporary employee at a bar, one person performed in a band, and 33 were attendees.

Ehresmann said the cases are from 34 households in total. MDH is only aware of one hospitalization at this point, but that person has been released.

Ehresmann said they are still asking people who attended Sturgis to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they get home to Minnesota. She said health officials expect to see more cases of direct exposure from the rally, as well as secondary transmission to others those people come into contact with.

Ehresmann and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm also provided details Tuesday on a new COVID-19 saliva testing lab that will be providing more accessible testing for Minnesotans soon.

11 a.m.

Tuesday marks one month since Gov. Tim Walz's statewide mask mandate went into effect to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that it's hard to determine exactly how much impact the mandate has had because there are so many variables. She said, however, that a stabilization in Minnesota's COVID cases lines up with the timing of the mask mandate.

"I think the fact that it helped is pretty clear," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said a month ago, MDH was watching rapidly rising case numbers in Minnesota.

"Compared to where we were concerned that we might be heading a month ago, we're seeing a more stable situation," Malcolm said

MDH reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a typically low day for newly identified cases, and eight additional deaths.

That brings Minnesota's total case count since the pandemic began to 70,707, and 1,779 deaths. Tuesday's new cases came out of a relatively low testing volume of 8,858 in the last 24-hour reporting period. Mondays and Tuesdays tend to produce lower numbers of new cases because of a lower volume of samples tested over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, 312 people are hospitalized due to COVID across the state, and 137 of those patients are in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 continue to grow as the age group with the largest number of cases, with 9,079 confirmed positive tests, well above the next-largest group of 7,217 cases among people ages 25-29.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state with 21,934, followed by Ramsey County with 8,720 cases.