Live updates: State health officials discover backlog of thousands of test results from Minnesota lab

The latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Backlog of tests from one Minnesota lab means some positive results were delayed

Positive test numbers abnormally high as MDH works to process data

13 more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

11 a.m.

A backlog of data from one testing lab skewed Minnesota's reported COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, causing the daily case count to appear artificially high.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,158 new cases on Thursday, which would have been a new high for the state. The number of tests in the last 24 hours was reported as 21,144, also abnormally high.

"These higher counts are partially due to a backlog of data belatedly reported by a Minnesota provider and lab, Valley Medical, which has had an inconsistent record of reporting results to the state despite the requirements of the communicable disease reporting rule," MDH said Thursday in a statement.

According to MDH, after health officials followed up with the lab, the company provided almost 19,000 test results at once. MDH has started to process that data, and Thursday's new case count includes 265 cases that were processed from Valley Medical.

The samples from Valley Medical span two weeks, and the remaining 14,000 test results still need to be processed. That means the case counts coming from MDH for the rest of the week and early next week could be abnormally high.

MDH said the incident shows the importance of consistently complying with disease reporting requirements.

"More concerning, delayed reporting also means that 265 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were not contacted by health officials in a timely manner," a statement from MDH read. "This creates multiple problems – not only does it mean the person tested is unaware of their infection and the need to self-isolate to protect family, friends and close contacts, but it also delays our case investigation work and makes it harder to slow the spread of this disease."

KARE 11 has reached out to Valley Medical for comment.

MDH also reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death count to 1,806.

The number of people hospitalized in Minnesota due to coronavirus as of Thursday is 305, with 139 of those people in the ICU.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

MDH reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest since June 19

Minnesota cases linked to Sturgis now at 35

Walz announces new saliva-based testing lab coming to Minnesota

Experts credit masks for decline in cases across the U.S.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 14 new deaths from the coroanvirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death count in the state to 1,793.

The single-day death count has only been higher than 14 twice in the past month, when it hit 17 on Aug. 19. The most recent high before that was 17 deaths on June 19.

MDH also identified 542 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total positive cases over the course of the pandemic has reached 71,236.

As of Wednesday, there are 304 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 134 of them are in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 continue to grow as the age group with the largest number of cases, with 9,166 confirmed positive tests, well above the next-largest group of 7,258 cases among people ages 25-29.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state with 22,044, followed by Ramsey County with 8,783 cases.