Live updates: New COVID cases in Minnesota break 5,000 mark

The state set single-day highs Friday in both new cases and deaths.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Nov. 6

Minnesota exceeds previous daily case high by nearly 1,500

ICU use nearing capacity in Minnesota

AstraZeneca expects to deliver COVID-19 vaccine trial data by year's end

11 a.m.

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Friday continue a trend that has state officials extremely concerned, with new COVID cases jumping to a record 5,454. That's nearly 1,500 more than the single-day record established Thursday.

Testing volume is high with 45,769 tests processed (44,749 PCR, 1,020 antigen) in private and state labs, and the case numbers are jarring, but not unexpected. MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that Minnesotans can expect to see case numbers above 4,000 as community transmission moves the virus through the state.

Deaths reported Friday mark another single-day high, with 36 Minnesotans losing their lives to the coronavirus. That brings the total fatalities in the state to 2,591. Of those deaths 1,800, or 69% of them, are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Total hospitalizations from the virus are now at 11,193 since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,864 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH says 139,190 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those ages 20 to 24 make up the state's largest group of cases by a significant margin, 20,250 with one death. People 25 to 29 account for 16,417 cases and three deaths, followed by 30 to 34-year-olds with 14,990 cases and nine deaths.

Minnesota's largest grouping of fatalities involves people ages 85 to 89, with 464 deaths in just 2,262 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 40,559 cases and 1,016 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 16,971 cases and 392 fatalities. Dakota County reports 11,938 cases and 144 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least documented COVID activity with 32 cases and zero deaths, followed by Lake of the Woods County with 58 cases and a single death.

Thursday, Nov. 5

12:15 p.m.

New data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows some level of hybrid or distance learning is now recommended across the entire state for the first time.

Weekly school guidance data released Thursday shows COVID-19 case rates per 10,000 people are high enough for the state to recommend full distance learning in 34 of the state's 87 counties, the highest number since the state first began providing the data in late summer.

Another 38 counties fall under the guidance for hybrid learning for elementary schools and distance learning for secondary students, including Hennepin and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities metro area.

For the first time, there are no counties that fall under state recommendations for full in-person learning.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan or any changes for a particular county or school district; the data is meant to be used as guidance in each district or school's decision-making process.

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

11 a.m.

Once again Minnesota has broken its own record for new cases of COVID-19 identified in a single day.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 3,956 total new cases on Thursday, breaking its own daily record for the third day in a row.

That number is a combination of 3,872 "confirmed" cases via PCR test, and 84 "probable" cases identified with an antigen test.

MDH also reported 25 deaths from COVID in the last 24 hours, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 2,555.

The new record comes a day after MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm warned the public that they will continue to see more than 3,000 new cases per day, and should brace for 4,000 daily.

"We are falling behind the rapid spread of this virus," Malcolm said on Wednesday. "Gathering in a group of people is dangerous right now."

MDH reported on Wednesday that the Twin Cities metro is nearing ICU capacity at 98%, and ICUs across the state are 92% full. As of Thursday, 11,016 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota due to COVID since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,839 were in the ICU.

Cases continue to surge in young people ages 20-24, by far the largest group of confirmed cases with 19,700. MDH has warned repeatedly that young people are carrying the virus, often asymptomatically, contributing to the rapid spread in Minnesota. That spread is beginning to reach Minnesota's long-term care facilities once again, MDH said this week.