Live updates: MDH reports 4,718 new COVID cases, 37 deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Nov. 22

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 4,718 new COVID cases around state. Officials say the continued surge in Minnesota is being fueled by the highly-transmissible delta variant.

Monday's case numbers, based on reports through 4 a.m. Friday, were the result of 44,644 tests (38,310 PCR, 12,962 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen-rapid test is considered a probable case.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 875,917 since the start of the pandemic, including 9,630 reinfections.

According to MDH's latest data available 1,373 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state as of Friday, with 1,043 in non-ICU beds and 330 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 44,380.

To help with the strain on hospitals and long-term care facilities, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that the National Guard will form skilled nursing response teams which will be deployed in long-term care centers that don't have enough workers to deal with the patient load.

The governor is also seeking to use $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help those facilities hire and retain care staff.

Thirty-seven more people have perished from the virus, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death total to 9,192 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,884 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported 7,557,141 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,593,942 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (69%). Of that number 3,338,219 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (64.1%).

According to the latest data from MDH, 816,163 third doses and booster shots have been administered in Minnesota.

Friday, Nov. 19

11 a.m.

Minnesota's new COVID-19 infection cases and hospitalization numbers keep climbing, according to data released by health officials.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 5,162 new COVID cases, the fourth time in two weeks daily infections have risen above the 5,000 mark. Officials say the spike is being fueled by the highly-transmissible delta variant.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 871,203 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, over 1,400 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,074 in non-ICU beds and 340 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 44,224.

Thirty more people have perished from the virus, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 death total to 9,155 since the pandemic began.

The new fatalities reported include two people in their early-to-mid 40's in Anoka and Ramsey Counties.

Health officials say 4,873 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH reported 7,512,682 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,583,889 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (68.8%). Of that number 3,335,953 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (64.0%).

The percentage of people age 65 and older having received at least one shot is now at 96%.