Live updates: MDH reports 5,266 new COVID cases, nearly 1,300 in hospitals

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Nov. 15

MDH reports 5,266 new cases

Health officials report no available critical care beds in Itasca County



US lifts international pandemic travel ban

Minnesota launches new website with info on COVID vaccines for kids

State partners with skilled-nursing facility to offer hospitals overwhelmed by COVID relief

11 a.m.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported that as of Friday at 4 a.m., there were 5,266 new COVID cases around the state.

The cumulative total cases (including reinfections) in Minnesota is now at 846,887 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH is reporting zero new deaths from the virus because the department did not process deaths data on Nov. 11, due to the Veterans Day holiday. MDH says reports of newly reported deaths will resume tomorrow.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,282 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 971 in non-ICU beds and 311 in the ICU.

That number is the highest Minnesota has seen since Dec. 14, 2020, when 1,307 people were being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis around the state.

The availability of staffed ICU beds around the state remains slim, with MDH reporting zero available beds in the northeast region of the state, one bed in the northwest region and two in central Minnesota. In the Twin Cities metro, only eight staffed ICU beds are open across the entire hospital system.

Since the pandemic began, 43,193 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota for COVID-19.

MDH reported 7,306,683 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,530,246 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (67.7%). Of that number 3,314,412 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (63.6%).

The percentage of people age 16 and older having received at least one shot is now at 75.4%.

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, 59.4% are Pfizer, 36.4% are Moderna and 4.2% are Johnson & Johnson.

Friday, Nov. 12

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 4,849 new COVID cases and 28 new deaths in the state.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 841,625 since the start of the pandemic.

During a call with reporters Wednesday MDH officials said the amount of virus and spike in cases has them concerned, especially as people are starting to think about holiday get-togethers. Health officials said another factor is that people's immunity may also be waning, especially if they got vaccinated more than six months ago.

Of the 28 newly reported deaths, one of the victims was a person between the ages of 25 and 29 in Hennepin County.

The cumulative death total is now at 8,996 for the state.

Health officials say 4,835 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,245 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 949 in non-ICU beds and 296 in the ICU.

MDH reported 7,271,619 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,522,489 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (67.6%). Of that number 3,311,952 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (63.5%).

The percentage of people age 16 and older having received at least one shot is now at 75.4%.