Live updates: MDH reports 4,253 new COVID cases, 34 additional deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and increased vaccination and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, November 8

MDH reports 34 new deaths, including a person 25-29 from Isanti County

US lifts international pandemic travel ban

Minnesota launches new website with info on COVID vaccines for kids

State partners with skilled-nursing facility to offer hospitals overwhelmed by COVID relief

State health officials announce plan to vaccinate children

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as the impact of the virus continues to be felt around the state. That is the highest single-day total since Dec. 12, 2020.

Since the pandemic began, 819,239 cases have been reported in Minnesota.

MDH also reported 34 additional deaths from COVID-19. The cumulative death total is now at 8,862 since the pandemic began. One of those deaths involved a person in their mid-to-late 20s from Isanti County. Dakota and Hennepin Counties each recorded four COVID deaths, while Anoka County reported three.

According to MDH's latest data available, 990 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state with 763 in non-ICU beds and 227 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 42,154.

MDH reported 7,095,570 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state as of Thursday, with 3,486,863 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot. Of that number 3,324,361 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

75.1% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one shot.

Friday, November 5

11 a.m.

Friday marks the third day in a row of a high number of new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's (MDH) latest data. MDH reported 43 deaths on Wednesday, 32 on Thursday and 35 on Friday.

MDH also reported the cumulative death total is now at 8,828 since the pandemic began.

Updated data shows 3,378 new COVID cases were reported Friday, which continues a higher total number of cases than in weeks past.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 815,008 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, 982 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 747 in non-ICU beds and 235 in the ICU.

On Wednesday, total hospitalizations went over the one thousand mark (1,004) for the first time since Oct. 15, when 1,008 were receiving inpatient treatment.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 42,072.

MDH reported 7,077,652 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,481,565 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (66.8%). Of that number 3,331,634 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (63.9%).

75% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one shot.