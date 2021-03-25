Live updates: MDH reports 1,857 new COVID cases, highest since Jan. 10

Here is the latest on COVID-19 vaccination efforts and availability, case rates and deaths in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, March 25

MDH reports 1,857 new COVID cases, highest since Jan. 10, 16 new deaths

Officials: 89 fully vaccinated Minnesotans tested positive for COVID-19

AstraZeneca issues new statement about vaccine study, now says shot is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 instead of 79%

479 cases of B.1.1.7 variant identified in Minnesota



More than 26% of Minnesota's population vaccinated

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day total since Jan. 10, when the state reported 2,165 cases.

Deaths caused by the virus also jumped into the double digits Thursday to 16, up from nine deaths reported on Wednesday. This is the highest death count only since March 11, when the state reported 19 new deaths.

To date, 510,398 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started. Of those cases, 26,936 needed to be hospitalized and 5,536 needed care in the ICU.

The number of COVID cases involving young adults ages 20-24 crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of more than 50,000 cases. Then as of Thursday, the state reported 50,246 total cases in that age group.

People ages 25-29 follow with 45,415 cases and six deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 1,288 out of 6,450 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has had the most COVID activity in the state with 105,974 cases and 1,640 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 44,649 cases and 835 deaths, Anoka County with 34,868 cases and 405 deaths, and Dakota County with 38,523 cases and 408 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data reported by MDH, nearly 1.5 million Minnesotans had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the state vaccine dashboard, 1,475,130 people have gotten at least one shot - that's 26.5% of the population. Of those, 878,469 people have had the whole vaccine series.

According to the department of health, 89 fully vaccinated Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19. However, officials say these so-called "breakthrough cases" shouldn't be alarming to people. Nearly 880,000 Minnesotans have received a COVID vaccine, making the number of fully vaccinated people who've been infected with the virus a fraction of a percent.

"No vaccine gives an entire population 100% protection, as with any vaccination program," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, and Internal Medicine Doctor with Hennepin Healthcare.

Wednesday, March 24

Both hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and new cases of the virus are trending upwards, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, 332 people were hospitalized with COVID, 93 of them with symptoms severe enough to require treatment in the ICU. That is the highest number since January 28, when 95 patients were receiving ICU care.

Total hospitalizations have climbed to 26,859 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

MDH says 1,323 new cases were reported in the past day, up from 870 one day earlier. State health officials have said they are worried about a resurgence in both cases and hospitalizations, and on Tuesday talked about spread of the B.1.1.7 variant.

Nine more people have died from COVID, bringing fatalities in the state to 6,798.

Minnesota is on the cusp of having 1.5 million people at least partially vaccinated. As of Tuesday (the most recent data available) 1,454,834 people had received at least one vaccination, 26.2% of Minnesota's 5.6 million residents. The number of people vaccinated goes up significantly as the week progresses, and it is likely the state will reach 1.5 million in the next few days.

MDH says 862,955 people have completed the two-shot series and are considered fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID cases involving young adults 20 to 24 has crossed a dubious milestone: Health officials report 50,061 infections in that demographic, and four deaths. The largest group of fatalities is among those 85 to 89, with 1,285 deaths in just 6,448 diagnosed cases.

Minnesota's four most-populated counties have reported the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has recorded 105,561 cases and 1,638 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 44,526 cases and 835 deaths, Dakota County with 38,352 cases and 406 deaths, and Anoka County with 34,745 cases and 405 deaths.