Live updates: Gov. Walz answers questions ahead of Stay Safe order

After the governor announces his first state Supreme Court appointment, he'll take questions on COVID-19.

Friday, May 15

11 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is holding a new conference to announce his first appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Although the appearance is not related to COVID-19, Walz will take questions from reporters about the state's response to the virus after his remarks.

This is Walz's first public appearance since he announced that the Stay at Home order will be allowed to expire Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and be replaced by the Stay Safe MN order.

Walz has said the state will begin reopening bars, restaurants and other high-contact businesses June 1. He emphasized Friday that date is a "goal."

"Do I anticipate you'll have crowded bars, elbow to elbow? No," Walz said. But he added that he believes there may be a more careful way to reopen bars and restaurants.

If at any point under the "Stay Safe" order hospitals begin to express that they're overwhelmed in their capacity, Walz said, the dial will be turned back and restrictions will be put into place once again.

Walz said he would encourage Minnesotans not to go across the border to grab a drink at a bar.

"I worry for the public health and people's individual health," he said. "A lot of this is dependent on trusting the public, and we trust the public on a lot of things but we still have speed limits."

He said that he needs to trust people to make their own decisions, but he would encourage them to think about others.

"It's not about you not being afraid and it's not even necessarily about your personal liberties, it's about that action will affect others," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in Friday, bringing the statewide total to 14,240. MDH said there have been 20 additional deaths, for a total of 683 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The state has now completed 134,669 coronavirus tests, including 5,917 in the past day.

MDH said 498 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 200 in the ICU. At least 9,503 patients have now recovered to the point of no longer requiring isolation.

Thursday, May 14

2 p.m.

In their first public address since the governor's announcement that the Stay at Home order will be lifted Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) held its daily briefing call Thursday afternoon.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has stayed steady at 10 days, despite a higher volume of people being tested in the past 24 hours.

"Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested," Malcolm said. "Please do call your provider and see about getting a test. And of course, when people test positive and/or if they feel sick even without a test, please, please self-isolate. That means staying at home."

Malcolm said Minnesotans staying home when sick is a key part of the new Stay Safe MN order that will replace the Stay at Home order. Anyone looking for a testing location near them can utilize the location finder at mn.gov/covid19.

MDH just reached its single-day testing record of 6,717. Public health staff also completed 650 case interviews in a single day, an MDH milestone, Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said.

Of the people who have died, 98.8% had underlying health conditions. Ehresmann clarified that there is missing information for 164 of the deaths.

The state is expecting a third shipment of remdesivir Friday, according to State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield.

Lynfield said the state will be looking at several factors to determine whether the "dial" needs to be turned back and more restrictions need to be put into place once again. Those measures include testing capability, case doubling rate, percent of cases that are considered "community spread," hospitalization and ICU rates, among others.

Malcolm said they have talked about whether it might be possible to enact certain restrictions regionally based on hot spots, instead of doing so on a statewide basis, but there is no firm plan in place right now to do so.

As far as hospital capacity, Malcolm said they continue to work hard on procuring personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The daily monitoring of capacity is really important," she said. A 24-7 resource line is available for providers to report shortages when they come up.

Malcolm said with the new Stay Safe order, groups of under 10 are allowed to gather but should still stay 6 feet apart and wear masks. She said being outside presents a bit more of a "safe zone" as opposed to "confined indoor spaces."

Ehresmann also said "remember that your exit and entrance matter." She said often people will clump together as they're coming and going, even if there is a plan for the gathering itself to implement social distancing.

"We still are really concerned about our elderly and people with underlying conditions and we really do want them to be safe," said Lynfield. "With this virus, it really is a stealth virus, because people can transmit it before they develop symptoms, and some people don't develop symptoms."

Lynfield said they want high-risk people, including the elderly, to continue to stay home. She suggested picking up groceries for elderly neighbors, but refraining from face-to-face interactions.

"This virus has not gone away and it really is up to all of us to do our part to keep transmission down," she said.