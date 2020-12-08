Live updates: MDH reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths

It's the first day of double-digit fatalities in more than a month. Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Aug. 12

First day of double-digit deaths since July 2

MDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Seneca Foods in Glencoe

Visitor restrictions to loosen on long-term care facilities

Gov. Tim Walz extends peacetime emergency for 30 days with executive order

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Walz signed Executive Order 20-83 Wednesday extending the emergency for 30 days.

"Minnesota’s peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provides expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment; allows Minnesota to re-open society strategically, while following the advice of public health experts; protects workers from unsafe worker conditions; requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and provides economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic," a press release from Walz's office reads.

Walz's office cites the advice of "public health experts, senior advocates, labor leaders, doctors, hospitals, and long-term care providers," as the leading guidance for signing the extension.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state. These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy,” Walz said. “While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary.”

11 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a human toll, with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reporting Wednesday that 12 more state residents have died of the virus. It's the first day of double-digit fatalities since 13 were recorded July 2.

Those deaths bring the total fatalities in Minnesota to 1,678 since the coronavirus arrived in Minnesota.

New numbers from MDH also reflect 470 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the collective total to 62,303. The new case numbers are based on 10,957 tests performed in the past 24-hour reporting period by private and state labs.

Hospitalizations across the state remain steady with 335 people currently being treated on an in-patient basis, 154 of them in the ICU. It is the 13th straight day hospitalizations have been at 300 or higher, a trend that MDH has expressed concern about.

Currently, 55,855 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases in the state by a wide margin with 14,539. Four people in that age group have died from the virus. The next closest age group is people from 30 to 39, who account for 11,399 cases. Those between 80 and 89 make up just 2,010 cases but 565 deaths, the most of any age group.

Hennepin County reports 19,677 cases and 840 deaths. Those cases account for 32% of the state's total. Ramsey County reports 7,775 cases and 269 deaths, while Dakota County is reporting 4,558 and 106 deaths.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

11 a.m.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at a higher number than officials at the Minnesota Department of Health would like to see, with a 12th straight day of 300 or more.

Currently 337 people are being treated in hospitals across the state for complications of the coronavirus, with 147 of those cases serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

MDH is reporting 332 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 61,839. The number of new cases is significantly lower than in recent days, but is based on just 6,302 tests completed in private and state labs.

Six more Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus, bringing the total of fatalities in the state to 1,666. Of those deaths, 1,251, or 75% of them, have occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities. On Monday state health officials talked about new guidance that will allow long-term care facilities to loosen their visitor policies starting Aug. 29, based on a number of criteria to ensure safety.

MDH says 55,151 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the age of 20 and 29 continue to be a source of concern for health officials, making up the state's largest group of COVID-19 cases with 14,447. Four people in that age bracket have died. Those between 30 and 39 account for 11,332 cases and 14 deaths, while people from 80 to 89 years old comprise just 1,995 cases but 559 deaths. The next-closest age group is people between 90 and 99, with 422 fatalities.

Hennepin County accounts for 19,569 of the state's cases, and 839 of the total deaths. Ramsey County reports 7,717 cases and 268 deaths, while Dakota County officials 4,507 cases and 106 deaths.