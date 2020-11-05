Live updates: MDH reports 528 new cases of COVID-19, death toll nears 600

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 11

Small business owners consider reopening, defying Walz order

Resort, campground owners prepare for season as vacationers wait for COVID-19 developments

Coronavirus death toll in MN nears 600

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is again sharing numbers that reflect an effort to increase COVID-19 tests while identifying those who test positive to contain spread of the virus.

MDH says 528 Minnesotans have tested positive in the last day, bringing the total of those infected by the coronavirus to 11,799. An additional 4,693 tests were performed in private and state labs, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 115,781.

Of those diagnosed with COVID-19, the median age is 44.

Thirteen more Minnesotans died of complications from COVID-19 over the last day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 591. Of those deaths, 472, or nearly 80 percent, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The median age of those dying from the virus in Minnesota is 83.

As of Monday 452 people are being treated for the coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals, with 194 in ICU. Both numbers are near the top of single day totals. Health officials say 1,716 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Hennepin County reports 3,744 cases of coronavirus, by far the most of any Minnesota county. Health officials continue to express concern about Stearns and Nobles Counties, which have relatively small population bases but a higher number of cases. Stearns reports 1,443 positive tests for COVID-19, while Nobles reports 1,269.

Sunday, May 10

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 11,271 positive cases of the coronavirus across the state in Sunday's update, an increase of 481 additional cases from the previous day.

State health officials say another 20 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 578 deaths statewide. MDH says the majority of those deaths, 464, have been among cases in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 4,825 additional test have been completed to bring the state total to 111,088 tests that have been completed by the state or an outside lab.

Officials say 6,882 confirmed cases have now recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation.

The state reports 22% of the current cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, with 15% of cases resulting from known contact with another COVID-19 case.

Hennepin County continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, at 3,558. Stearns County has the second highest total at 1,405, and Nobles County has the third most with 1,255.