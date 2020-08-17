Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since late July

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, Aug. 17

Lowest hospitalization numbers since July 27

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday show hospitalizations from COVID-19 below the 300 mark for the second consecutive day.

Currently 286 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the state, 155 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. On Sunday 290 people were hospitalized, breaking a long string of 300-plus days, and continuing a slow downward trend over the past several days.

In fact, hospitalizations Monday are the lowest they've been since July 27, when 257 people were being treated on an in-patient basis.

MDH reports 567 new cases of coronavirus, based on 12,690 tests performed in private and state labs. Those new cases bring the total in Minnesota to 65,716 since the pandemic began.

Six more Minnesotans died of COVID-19 over the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state total of fatalities from the virus to 1,712. Of those deaths 1,280, or 75% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

State health officials say 58,859 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases with 15,269 and four deaths. People between 30 and 39 account for 11,964 cases and 14 deaths, while those 40 to 49 number 9,502 cases and 24 deaths. State residents 80 to 89 make up just 2,100 cases but 575 deaths, 34% of Minnesota's total.

Hennepin County has the largest share of COVID-19 cases in the state with 20,625 and 851 deaths. Ramsey County reports 8,132 cases and 274 fatalities while Dakota County has 4,881 and 106 deaths.

Sunday, Aug.16

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 685 new cases Sunday, as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 65,741.

Health officials announced one additional death on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities statewide to 1,039. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.6% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 5,304 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, roughly 8.1% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 25% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 17% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 40 and 49, and 14% are 50 to 59. An estimated 10% are between 10 and 19, and 9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 22,212 and 466 deaths. Dane County reports 4,849 cases and 39 deaths, while Brown County has registered 4,505 cases and 55 deaths.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 754 bringing the cumulative total to 65,152.

Seven more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,706.

Health officials say 1,279 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the seven new deaths, one occurred at a private residence and six in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said Sunday that the total number of tests taken is at 1,254,208.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 290 patients for the coronavirus, with 152 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 58,196 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 15,163 cases and four deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow with 11,867 cases and 14 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 574, out of 2,080 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 15,269 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 13,433 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 9,124 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 826 were in a corrections setting, and 268 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 5,612 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 5,169 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 4,938 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 20,469, with 848 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 8,054 cases and 274 deaths. Dakota County reports 4,810 cases and 106 deaths.