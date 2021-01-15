Live updates: MDH ramps up COVID-19 vaccinations

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Jan. 15

MDH vaccination numbers, percentage of doses used ramp up

Some community testing centers closed by winter weather Friday

Minnesota providers now allowed flexibility to vaccinate some broader groups if they have available doses

State health officials unveil new vaccine dashboard

New COVID variant to be an "important variable" in Minnesota's trends

11 a.m.

Minnesota continues to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 across the state, with growth in both vaccines given and percentage of doses used.

Numbers from the new Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) dashboard say 162,040 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 24,745 have completed the two-dose series. Doses shipped to Minnesota health care providers now sit at 404,650, with another 106,300 shipped as part of the federal CDC long-term care vaccination program.

In all, MDH says nearly 37% of all COVID-19 vaccine doses received by the state have been used, and on Thursday health officials gave guidance to health care providers that they can began vaccinating people outside of Phase 1a who are over age 65.

MDH says 1,640 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last day, based on 46,861 tests (41,568 PCR, 5,293 antigen) performed in private and state labs. That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 443,562 cases, with 17,577 of those based on antigen tests.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

In the interest of testing participant and site staff safety, COVID-19 testing at the following community sites has been impacted due to winter weather conditions:

Albert Lea: CLOSED ALL DAY 1/15

Hutchinson: CLOSED ALL DAY 1/15

Mankato: CLOSED ALL DAY 1/15

Morris: CLOSED ALL DAY 1/15

Worthington: CLOSED ALL DAY 1/15

Another 33 Minnesotans have died from coronavirus, pushing total fatalities to 5,850. Of those deaths 3,734, or 64%, are tied to assisted living or long-term care settings.

Hospitalization numbers across the state continue to drop steadily. As of Thursday 612 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, with 125 of them in the ICU. In the Twin Cities metro, non-ICU bed availability remains quite low at 3.1% (116 beds open in the system) and ICU beds only slightly better at 6.8% (47 beds open).

In total 23,185 people have been hospitalized in the Twin Cities since the start of the pandemic, with 4,850 requiring treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 422,289 people once diagnosed with the virus have passed the point where they are required to isolate.

Young adults continue to make up the largest number of COVID cases. Those ages 20 to 24 now account for 44,769 cases and three fatalities, while people between 25 and 29 have recorded 39,978 cases and six deaths. The largest group of fatalities from the virus involves those from 85 to 89, with 1,105 deaths in 5,841 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has reported the most COVID activity with 92,172 cases and 1,468 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 39,534 cases and 730 deaths, Dakota County with 32,680 cases and 325 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,733 cases and 358 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has registered the least COVID activity with 113 cases and zero deaths.

Thursday, Jan. 14

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is telling providers that they can broaden some vaccination groups if they have available doses.

Following the changes in federal guidance on vaccine administration, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, MDH informed providers on Thursday that they can begin to provide vaccines to broader categories of people, including those 65 years of age and older.

That announcement is intended to allow providers to use their doses as quickly as possible, Malcolm said.

"We've been hearing feedback from some of our partners, that ... have made good progress in getting through some of the first stages of this vaccine rollout," Malcolm said. She said those providers are asking for flexibility to start vaccinating some of the next group of Minnesotans that will be eligible.

"We are approaching the end of our earliest stages of the vaccine rollout and are pleased with the progress that's been made," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said MDH is beginning to vaccinate in assisted living facilities, after making good progress in skilled nursing facilities and with frontline health care workers.

"We have far more Minnesotans eligible for getting the vaccine than we have doses available from the federal government," Malcolm said. "Now we really need the federal government to step up and supply us with additional doses of vaccine to make that possible."

Malcolm clarified that Minnesota is not moving to the next phase of vaccinations. MDH is just offering flexibility to providers who have made good progress through the priority tiers and want to use the extra doses they have available.

"We want to remove any barriers to their use," she said.

Malcolm promised to have more information about the next priority groups in Minnesota in the coming days.

"We will be communicating much more broadly with Minnesotans about how we will be making more opportunities available," Malcolm added. "And our ability to actually provide vaccine to those expanded population groups ... is going to depend on how quickly the supply of those vaccines can ramp up."

On Thursday's regular media briefing call, Malcolm reported that nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, slightly over Wednesday's total, on a much higher testing volume than Wednesday.

Hospital bed use in Minnesota went down by 20 beds in total, Malcolm said.

The seven-day rolling average of Minnesotans admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 has been stable and declining.

Due to winter weather, an MDH spokesperson said some COVID-19 community testing sites are closing early Thursday. Albert Lea is closing at 3:30 p.m., Morris closing at 2:30, Worthington closing at 3:30.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, provided an update on multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). She said Minnesota has seen 56 confirmed cases of MIS-C, and no deaths. The average age is 7 and a half years old, but the range is wide. Seventy percent are male, and MDH continues to see a racial disparity. Sixty percent are Black or Hispanic children.

"We are seeing more MIS-C cases now than last fall, however I want to reminder you that it is still extremely rare.

The 56 cases come out of more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases among children in Minnesota - that's less than one-tenth of 1%, Lynfield said.

The similar syndrome in adults, MIS-A, appears to be related to COVID-19, occurring in adults older than 21. It is thought to be even more rare than MISC, Lynfield said. She said MDH has heard of five cases in Minnesota.

Regarding the new COVID-19 variant that originated in the UK and was recently identified in Minnesota, Malcolm said the virus strain is an "important variable."

She said while recent trends in Minnesota have stabilized, the new variant could have an impact on case growth moving forward.

"We don't have any specific projections that we've done about what this might do to case growth, but it's certainly one among many variables," she said.

Malcolm encouraged Minnesotans to continue to pay close attention to social distancing, masking, staying home when sick and other public health guidance.

"There is no new strategy above and beyond the strategies that we have been employing and that we know are effective," she said.

11 a.m.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains steady, according to data released Thursday by state health officials, but the virus claimed an additional 43 lives in the last day.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) statistics say reports from around the state show 1,598 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, based on results from 36,678 tests (32,982 PCR, 3,696 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Testing volume was up from numbers reported in recent days.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

The new cases reported Thursday bring Minnesota's total to 441,935, of which 17,351 are attributed to antigen tests.

MDH says 43 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing fatalities since the arrival of the pandemic to 5,817. Of those deaths 3,716, or 64% are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

The department's new vaccine dashboard says 153,332 Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose, while 15,082 have completed the two-dose series. Those people are mostly front line health care workers, first responders and those from vulnerable populations.

Minnesota health care providers have received 400,450 doses of vaccine from suppliers as of Wednesday, and the CDC has shipped an additional 104,900 doses as part of a long-term care vaccination program. MDH says of the doses the state has received, 33.5% have been administered.

As of Wednesday 645 hospital beds across the state are being used to treat COVID-19 patients, with 131 of those beds being in the ICU. Bed availability is lowest in southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. Twin Cities hospitals report just 3% of non-ICU beds are currently open (111) while 7.1% of beds in their ICUs are available (49).

Total hospitalizations since the onset of the virus now stand at 23,113, with 4,836 of those patients requiring care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 420,919 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Young adults between the ages of 20 to 24 make up the largest group of the state's COVID cases with 44,632 and three deaths, followed by their 25 to 29-year-old counterparts with 39,844 cases and six deaths. People between 85 and 89 account for the largest grouping of deaths with 1,099 deaths in 5,819 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity with 91,859 cases and 1,461 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 39,405 cases and 729 deaths, Dakota County with 32,551 cases and 324 deaths, and Anoka County with 30,638 cases and 354 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 113 cases and zero deaths.

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.