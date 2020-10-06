Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota lowest in weeks

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 10

11 a.m.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 is the lowest it's been in weeks, according to new figures released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. (MDH).

Hospitals across the state are currently caring for 427 coronavirus patients, with 193 of them requiring treatment in the ICU.

Tests processed in the last 24-hour reporting period show an additional 352 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 28,869 since the pandemic began. Total tests processed in private and state labs stand at 369,795, with 8,859 being completed in the last day.

MDH says 19 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 1,236. Of those deaths, 984 involved people in long-term care or assisted living settings.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 24,675 have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

People ages 30 to 39 account for the majority of confirmed cases with 5,861, while those 20 to 29 number 5,427 cases. Those between 80 and 89 account for just 1,393 cases, but 426 deaths, the most of any age group.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

11 a.m.

New numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show fatalities from COVID-19 have passed another milestone, exceeding the 1,200 mark.

MDH says 20 more Minnesotans have perished from the virus, pushing the total since the pandemic started to 1,217. Of that number 968, or just under 80%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Another 307 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period, elevating to 28,523 the number of total confirmed cases in the state. A total of 360,991 tests have been performed since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, 7,779 in the past day.

Those between the ages of 30 and 39 account for the largest number of confirmed cases with 5,787. People between 20 and 29 make up 5,355 cases. Those ages 80 to 89 account for just 1,374 of the confirmed cases but 419 deaths, 34% of Minnesota's total.

Hospitalizations seem to have leveled off, with steady numbers the past three days. At this time 455 people are being treated for symptoms of the virus in hospitals across the state, with 199 of them showing symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.