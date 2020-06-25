Live updates: Minnesotans in their 20s now make up largest group of COVID-19 cases

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, June 25

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the highest testing numbers in nearly a week's time, and the fifth consecutive day of single-digit COVID-19 deaths.

Between private and state labs 13,072 coronavirus tests were processed in the latest 24-hour reporting period, revealing an additional 365 confirmed cases of the virus. That brings the total of Minnesotans testing positive to 34,123 since the pandemic began.

MDH says nine more people died of complications from COVID-19, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 1,406. Of those, 1,107 deaths, or 79%, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. An additional 35 deaths are listed as COVID-19 probable, meaning the virus is listed on that person's death certificate but a positive test has not been documented.

Currently 336 people are hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus, with 162 being treated in the ICU. Both numbers have been fairly steady or trending downward over the past several weeks.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,854 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Minnesotans between the ages of 20 and 29 are now the largest group of those testing positive, accounting for 6,854. People ages 30 to 39 count for 6,834 cases. Those between 80 and 89 make up just 1,526 of the cases, but the largest number of deaths with 481.

Wednesday, June 24

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann is emphasizing the importance of social distancing as the state continues to loosen regulations related to the coronavirus. Ehresmann used an example of a group of individuals who said they visited multiple bars over the weekend of June 12-13, and also work in child care or health care facilities.

"We want to make sure that, even as we're happily taking advantage of the opening up of bars and restaurants, that people -- even if you're young and even if you feel your personal risk of COVID is low -- that you are continuing to social distance and wear masks if possible," Ehresmann said. "We really want to emphasize this because, obviously the impact may be less for these age groups, but it has the potential to have secondary transmission to other parts of the community and individuals who may be at greater risk."

Ehresmann acknowledged the eagerness of people to socialize given the quarantine and the summer weather, but stressed the importance of social distancing and taking precautions whenever possible.

"You can still be at a bar and have a drink, but you need to make sure that it's not crowded and that you're attentive to the issues of social distancing," she said. "Once you get into a crowded setting, that's where you have the greater opportunity for transmission."

When asked about the outbreak at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee where at least 88 people tested positive for COVID-19, Ehresmann said a majority of those cases occurred in May, and they've seen a significant decrease since that time.

"We worked with the facility," Ehresmann said. "We have a workplace team that reached out to them, has worked with them in terms of steps they can take to improve the safety of the workplace for their employees, and they have taken those steps and we've seen a reduction in cases."

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that players will be reporting to camp no later than July 1, putting the league on track for a possible start to the season by the end of July. Games will initially be played with no crowds, but the potential to phase in a limited number of people exists, depending on the number of cases over the next few months.

"It certainly is possible," Erhesmann said of crowds at Target Field. "I wouldn't say that it's not possible, but I also think you want to be cautious because, as I said, you're bringing people together and if there's the opportunity for crowding, that's where we really see transmission happening."

11 a.m.

For the fourth straight day, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting single-digit deaths due to COVID-19.

MDH reported five additional deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which was released on Wednesday, bringing the total number of statewide fatalities to 1,397. Of those deaths, 1,102, or 79% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH reported an additional 304 confirmed cases out of a total 9,547 people who were tested by state and private labs. Minnesota has 33,763 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. MDH has processed a total of 529,643 tests since the department started compiling statistics in late January.

Health officials say 340 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 160 that require intensive care. A total of 3,897 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. MDH says 29,707 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the age of 30 and 39 make up the most positive cases with 6,757, followed closely by people 20 to 29, who have accounted for 6,747 of the total number of COVID-19 cases. People between the age of 80 and 89 account for the most deaths in one age group with 477.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.