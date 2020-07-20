Live: MDH gives details on record single-day COVID-19 case count, child death

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, July 20

Minnesota sees highest ever single-day COVID-19 case count

Health officials report death of child 5 years or younger

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

NFL tells teams training camps will open on time as players voice concern

11 a.m.

Minnesota health officials are reporting the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began, and the state's youngest death.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 922 new cases of the coronavirus. That's the highest single-day total that's ever been reported in the state.

It's out of a tally of 14,261 tests, which falls above the average of the last two weeks, but not among the highest testing days.

MDH has been warning that as case numbers rise, deaths and hospitalizations will likely rise as well, as younger people who make up a large portion of the cases begin to pass the virus onto higher-risk groups.

On Monday, MDH reported an additional four deaths, bringing the total in the state to 1,545. A death has been reported in the age group of 0-5 years for the first time. KARE 11 has reached out to MDH for more information.

Two hundred forty-seven people are currently hospitalized, with 115 of them in the ICU. Those hospitalization numbers are down slightly from both Saturday and Sunday.

People ages 20-29 still make up the largest group of cases, with 10,865.

Sunday, July 19

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 737 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, marking the second-largest single day increase in July. Sunday's numbers bring the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 46,204.

MDH says another three Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,541.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 258 patients for the coronavirus, with 120 of them dealing with symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 40,001 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-29 account for the most cases with 10,790 cases and two deaths, and those ages 30-39 follow with 8,612 cases and 11 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 522, out of 1,707 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 14,734, with 802 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,687 cases and 248 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,046 cases and 100 deaths.