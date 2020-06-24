Live updates: MDH reports fourth consecutive day of single-digit deaths

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 24

MDH reports 304 additional cases, five new deaths

11 a.m.

For the fourth straight day, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting single-digit deaths due to COVID-19.

MDH reported five additional deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period, which was released on Wednesday, bringing the total number of statewide fatalities to 1,397. Of those deaths, 1,102, or 79% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH reported an additional 304 confirmed cases out of a total 9,547 people who were tested by state and private labs. Minnesota has 33,763 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. MDH has processed a total of 529,643 tests since the department started compiling statistics in late January.

Health officials say 340 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 160 that require intensive care. A total of 3,897 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. MDH says 29,707 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the age of 30 and 39 make up the most positive cases with 6,757, followed closely by people 20 to 29, who have accounted for 6,747 of the total number of COVID-19 cases. People between the age of 80 and 89 account for the most deaths in one age group with 477.

Tuesday, June 23

4 p.m.

The Walz administration announced Tuesday The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is now accepting applications from businesses wishing to tap into the $62.5 million Small Business Relief Grants Program signed into law last week.

“COVID-19 has brought historic challenges for our small business owners," Walz said in a statement Tuesday. "This program is a result of bipartisan collaboration and conversations with the communities most impacted by this pandemic. I encourage our small business owners to apply for this funding, which will provide a lifeline for our communities and help Minnesota build a stronger and more equitable economy."

According to an afternoon press release put out by the Governor's office, businesses with 50 or fewer employees are now eligible to apply for grants up to $10,000.

Echoing the governor's sentiment, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said, “Minnesota’s small business owners deserve support through this unprecedented time. I’m proud of this program to support our historically under-supported communities, including our business owners who are women, veterans, Black, Indigenous, and people of color. But we have a lot of work left to do to rebuild our communities.”

The money is intended to be spread evenly across regions of Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. The release states at least $10 million will go toward minority-owned businesses, $2.5 million toward veteran-owned businesses and $2.5 million toward female-owned businesses.

The release states by law an additional $2.5 million will be allocated for grants up to $250,000 each to the operators of cultural malls, in order to sustain existing tenants.

The Governor's Office states that applications will be evaluated immediately for a 10-day period ending on July 2 at 5 p.m. Eligible businesses will be selected using a randomized lottery process in partnership with the Minnesota Lottery - which will then be observed by an independent third party, the release states.

Grants will be administered by "qualified local and regionally based nonprofit agencies," and can be allocated toward supporting payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, "and other similar business expenses."

Applications and more information can be found on DEED's website.

11 a.m.

New numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect another day of single-digit deaths from COVID-19.

Nine Minnesotans perished from the virus over the last 24-hour reporting period, raising the number of fatalities to 1,393 since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 1,101, or 79% of them occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 245 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day, elevating the number of confirmed cases to 33,469. Private and state labs processed an additional 7,261 tests, for a total of 520,045 since the department started compiling statistics in late January.

Currently 339 patients are hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, with 158 of them being cared for in the ICU. A total of 3,860 have been treated in hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say Minnesotans continue to recover from the virus, with 29,399 people who at one time tested positive now recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Of those testing positive for the coronavirus, people ages 30 to 39 make up the largest segment with 6,715 cases, followed by those between 20 and 29 who account for 6,629 cases. People from 80 to 89 have tested positive just 1,514 times, but account for 477 of Minnesota's deaths.