Live updates: 638 new cases, 3 more COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, Sept. 7

Walz to decide early this week on seeking to extend emergency powers

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Hundreds gather at 'bikers for Trump rally' despite COVID-19 orders

11 a.m.

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday show 638 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Those cases are based on results from 15,147 tests processed in private and state labs. The total number of confirmed cases in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic now sits at 81,225.

Three more state residents have died from the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing fatalities to 1,860. Of those deaths 1,361, or 73%, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Currently 275 people are being treated for coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals, with 136 being cared for in the ICU. It's the seventh consecutive day that hospitalizations have been under the 300 patient mark.

MDH says 73,403 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases by a significant margin, with 10,963 cases and one death. People 25 to 29 account for 8,126 cases and three fatalities, while those 30 to 34 years old comprise 7,447 cases and seven deaths.

The demographic between ages 85 and 89 account for 313 fatalities, the most of any age group, based on just 1,126 cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID-19 activity with 24,299 cases and 891 deaths, while Ramsey County reports 9,699 cases and 302 fatalities. Dakota County has documented 6,503 cases and 115 deaths.

Sunday, Sept. 6

2:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported 893 new cases Sunday, as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 81,193.

Health officials also announced zero new deaths Sunday.

The total number of fatalities statewide remains at 1,168. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1.4% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 6,070 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 714 bringing the cumulative total to 80,587.

Six more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,857.

Health officials say 1,359 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the six new deaths, four occurred at a private residence and two in long-term care or assisted living facilities.