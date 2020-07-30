Live updates: New COVID-19 case numbers reflect MDH concerns

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, July 30

Minnesota passes 1 million COVID-19 test milestone

Districts, parents await Thursday announcement on schools this fall

People can be infectious 48 hours before showing symptoms

MDH said most COVID-19 clusters are coming from bars and restaurants

Frey announced the closure of indoor bar areas

New numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show another bump in COVID-19 cases, a trend one top health official calls concerning.

MDH says 745 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed during the last 24-hour reporting period, based on the results of 14,821 tests processed by private and state labs. That brings the total number of cases to 53,692 since the pandemic began.

The tests performed during the last reporting period pushes Minnesota over the million-test milestone. State health officials say 1,007,882 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

Currently 298 people are being treated in Minnesota hospitals for complications of the virus, 141 of those with symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. While hospitalization numbers are down a bit from Wednesday, they are still of concern to Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, who said hospitalizations are expected to increase and this is not just a "blip" in the data.

Five more Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 1,594. Of those deaths 1,219, or 76% of them, involve residents of long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 46,965 people who at one time were diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest number of Minnesota's coronavirus cases, with 12,728. In that age group, three people have died. Those ages 30 to 39 account for 9,940 case and 13 deaths, while people between 80 and 89 comprise just 1,805 cases but 537 deaths, the most of any age group in Minnesota.

Hennepin County is now up to 17,092 cases and 810 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 6,607 confirmed cases and 258 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,710 cases and 102 fatalities.

Wednesday, July 29

4 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said the state is distributing more then 4 million masks to businesses, their customers, and people who are unable to afford a mask or easily obtain one.

The masks are being distributed through Chambers of Commerce and community organizations.

“There’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Tim Walz. “We are working to ensure masks are accessible for businesses and Minnesotans throughout the state. I urge everyone to mask up to protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.”

3:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is closing all indoor service at bar areas in the city due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and compliance problems at some establishments. Patrons can still be served at tables that honor social distancing mandates.

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said hospitalization numbers have been increasing and so is the weekly average case growth, which she calls concerning.

Hospitalizations are expected to increase and this is not just a "blip" in the data, Ehresmann said.

Ehresmann said the ultimate success or failure in COVID-19 comes down to each and every Minnesotan. She said we make that decision every time we choose to mask up or not, socially distance or not and stay home or not. Ehresmann said this directly affects the course of a pandemic.

Ehresmann said that new cases in long term care facilities are mostly coming from staff, which she said is also concerning since there is only so much MDH can do to help if staff are bringing the virus into the facilities.

Ehresmann said that most of the clusters are coming from bars, restaurants and social activities.

Ehresmann said people can be infectious 48 hours before showing symptoms, which is why it is so important for people to wear masks.

11 a.m.

The number of people hospitalized in Minnesota with complications of COVID-19 continues to climb, according to state health officials.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) statistics for the past 24-hour reporting period say 310 people are hospitalized, 143 with complications serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Both numbers are the highest since the last week of June.

Cases are up as well, with 681 new Minnesotans testing positive for coronavirus. The new cases are based on 13,481 tests that were processed in private and state labs. In total, 52,947 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Nine more Minnesotans died from complications of the virus, bringing total fatalities to 1,589. Of those deaths, 1,216, or 75% of them, occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 46,636 people who at one time tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.