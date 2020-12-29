Live updates: 988 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine effort in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

MDH prepares community testing sites for January

Face coverings to be required when youth sports resume in January

Long-term care residents began receiving vaccine Monday

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 988 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It marks the first time daily case figures have dropped below 1,000 since early October, but also comes on a sharply lower testing volume following the Christmas holiday weekend.

An additional 36 deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,196 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 825 are confirmed cases from PCR testing, with an additional 163 probable cases from antigen testing.

The positive cases were reported on a testing volume of 7,742 total tests, far lower than the average of 30,000-50,000 tests per day earlier in the month.

MDH said a total of 411,110 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while 393,506 of those patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation.

10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced free COVID-19 testing will continue at community sites across the state in January.

MDH has set up more than 20 semi-permanent testing sites statewide. Testing will be available in Albert Lea, Anoka, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Crookston, Duluth, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, MSP Airport, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Morris, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, Wadena, Winona, and Worthington. A full list of locations and operating hours can be found on the MDH website.

The tests are considered "no-barrier," meaning no identification is necessary, and tests are available at no cost. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”

Monday, Dec. 28

3:30 p.m.

Face coverings will be required for most youth sports when winter activities are allowed to resume in the state of Minnesota in January.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released updated guidance on its website on Monday with its recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2:45 p.m.

Pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens launched a large-scale effort on Monday to help vaccinate residents and staff of Minnesota long-term care facilities for coronavirus.

CVS Health plans to vaccinate more than 63,000 residents and staff of nearly 600 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across Minnesota during a 12-week effort that began in several states last week. Walgreens aims to vaccinate nearly 3 million residents and staff in a nationwide effort that includes Minnesota.

