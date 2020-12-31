Live updates: 2,204 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, 415,302 total in 2020

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine effort in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday, Dec. 31

No numbers will be released on Friday, Jan. 1

Public feedback welcomed on vaccine distribution process

11 a.m.

In its final daily situation update of 2020, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 61 additional deaths.

The new case numbers include 1,798 confirmed cases from PCR testing, and 406 probable cases from antigen testing, based on a combined volume of 48,440 tests.

Thursday's update brings the total number of reported COVID-19 infections in Minnesota to 415,302 throughout all of 2020 so far, with additional cases expected to be added to the year's final total following today's testing.

MDH said 397,080 patients once diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered to the point that they no longer need isolation.

According to MDH, the 61 additional deaths reported Thursday brings the statewide total to 5,323 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 21,864 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota during the pandemic, with 4,620 patients requiring care in the ICU.

MDH also updated its vaccine administration numbers on Thursday, which show 44,638 Minnesotans have now received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna versions of the vaccine.

MDH said no new numbers will be reported on Friday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. The department's regular situation updates will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

6 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says a vaccine advisory group was meeting Wednesday and again on Jan. 11 to provide state leaders with recommendations for phase 1B of vaccinations, which is expected to include those age 75 or older and front line essential workers. Phase 1B vaccinations are currently expected to be available starting Jan. 18, and is expected to include more people than Phase 1A.

Ehresmann also notes vaccine administration is not a perfect process, as the vaccine has an expiration date on it. She said in some rare instances, health care facilities that complete their current scheduled vaccine administrations may also vaccinate some people outside of the the current Phase 1A group to ensure that no vaccine is wasted.

However, Ehresmann said most Minnesotans in the general public outside the initial priority groups should anticipate that it could take several months before they're able to receive a vaccine.

MDH says it will allow the general public to provide feedback regarding a portion of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process to the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group - which MDH says informs who among society should receive the vaccine first.

You can weigh in here.

11 a.m.

In the Minnesota Department of Health's (MDH) final regular media briefing of 2020, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said MDH is pleased to see lower case numbers and hospital bed use for COVID patients in recent weeks following a peak in November. Malcolm said MDH will continue to watch key metrics closely in January following December holiday gatherings, but said the absence of a surge after Thanksgiving shows Minnesotans have been taking appropriate actions to curb the spread of the virus.

Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann noted that MDH is now providing daily updates on the number of Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19.

MDH said 38,284 people across the state had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, including 37,654 people who have received the Pfizer vaccine and 589 who have received the Moderna vaccine.

Updated figures on the MDH website also showed more than 169,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been allocated to Minnesota, along with more than 127,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Ehresmann said the distribution figures (the number of doses allocated by the federal government to providers) and administration data (the number of vaccines given to people as reported to a state database) are not necessarily a direct comparison.

"Even once vaccine arrives at its final destination, there are processes that the sites need to follow to get things ready before giving vaccines," Ehresmann said. "So vaccine is not just coming into the state and sitting. It's moving to where it needs to go, then providers are administering it. And even after administering, there's a period of time before those doses get reported (to us) to report to you."

Ehresmann also said the COVID-19 vaccination set-up is different than a flu shot clinic, which adds time to the process.