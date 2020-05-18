Live updates: MDH reports single-day high for COVID-19 patients in ICU

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, May 18

Stay at Home order lifts, Stay Safe kicks in

AG Keith Ellison sues tavern owner over plans to reopen against state guidelines

New daily high in ICU patients

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show a small but steady uptick in both diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and the number of patients requiring treatment in ICU for serious symptoms of the virus.

MDH says 705 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total of cases diagnosed in the state to 16,372. Hennepin County had the most new cases with 251, followed by Ramsey and Dakota Counties with 97 and 57 cases respectively.

More than 6,001 tests were processed in the past day, bringing the total to 156,606 since the pandemic began.

Health officials report nine additional deaths to COVID-19, bringing Minnesota fatalities to 731. Of those, 595 took place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota hospitals are currently caring for 488 patients, 229 who have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Since MDH began keeping statistics on the pandemic, 2,128 people have been hospitalized to be treated for the virus.

The collective recovery of patients from COVID-19 continues as well. At this point 10,764 people diagnosed as positive have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Sunday, May 17

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Sunday, which is down from 740 cases on Saturday. That brings the statewide total to 15,668. MDH said there have been 22 additional deaths, including 19 deaths at long-term care facilities. The total number of deaths in the state is at 722 since the pandemic began.

The state has now completed 150,605 coronavirus tests, including 6,607 in the past day.

MDH said 487 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 221 in the ICU. At least 10,897 patients have now recovered to the point of no longer requiring isolation.

The age group of 30-39 has the most cases with 3,130 and 3 deaths. The age group of 70+ years has the most deaths, at 599 out of 2,307 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says 3,705 cases involve exposure in a congregate living setting, 2,772 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 2,636 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person and 626 cases were linked to travel. Statistics say 925 of the positive cases are healthcare workers. The source of transmission is unknown for 5,004 cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 5,158, with 462 deaths, followed by Stearns County with 1,713 cases and 10 deaths. Ramsey County has 1,530 cases and 71 deaths.