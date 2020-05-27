Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths tie single-day high

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, May 27

Fatalities, ICU patients tie or exceed single-day highs

Poll: Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccination

Minneapolis temporarily allows restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating

11 a.m.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 matched or exceeded single-day highs, according to new numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH says 33 Minnesotans died of the coronavirus in the latest 24-hour reporting period, pushing the total of fatalities to 932 since the pandemic began. The 33 deaths tie a previous mark recorded on May 22. Of those 932 deaths, 759 occurred in long-term care or assisted living situations.

An additional 510 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,464. Private and state labs performed 6,634 tests, increasing the total number of those tested to 216,532.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU sits at 260, a new single-day high. Currently, a total of 598 people are being treated in Minnesota hospitals for the coronavirus.

Health officials say 16,314 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation. That's 72% of Minnesota's confirmed cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID-19 cases with 7,540, and 565 fatalities. Ramsey County confirms 2,610 cases and 103 deaths, while Stearns County reports 1,984 and 12 fatalities.

Tuesday, May 26

2 p.m.

The median age of COVID-19 cases is 42 years old, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during her daily briefing. She added that while older people tend to have bigger risks of developing severe cases, that we are seeing deaths and serious illness in "younger people."

Malcolm said the testing initiative over the weekend was very successful. The Minnesota National Guard carried out 10,000 free COVID-19 tests at six different sites.

Almost all health plans in the state have agreed to waive COVID-19 hospitalization copays through Sept. 30.

MDH has issued awarded than $97 million in grants to health care providers to help fund their response to the pandemic.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said Minnesota has seen the largest single day increase of ICU bed usage with a jump of 41 in 24 hours.

Malcolm said she would feel comfortable eating out on June 1, and that she would ask the restaurant is they are enforcing capacity limitation, distancing is right and mask usage.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 21,960 total positive cases in the state. There have been 652 newly reported cases and 18 reported deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of completed tests is now at 209,898.

Of the total positive cases, 2,427 of them are healthcare workers.

There are now 15,523 patients who no longer require isolation.

There have been 899 deaths in the state due to the virus, and 732 of them were among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH lists 9 deaths as probable from COVID-19. This means that COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate but there is no positive test documented for the person.

A total of 2,709 cases have required hospitalization and 570 are hospitalized as of today. There are 258 patients in ICU as of today.

The age group of people between 30-39 years has the most cases with 4,397 and 4 deaths, followed by people ages 20-29 with 4,020 cases and zero deaths.

The age age group with the most deaths is in ages 80-89 with 1,126 cases and 305 deaths.

Hennepin County has the most cases with 7,421 cases and 549 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 2,551 cases and 98 deaths and Stearns County with 1,959 cases and 12 deaths.

In terms of likely exposure, 5,427 cases are linked to community exposure to someone who is known to have COVID-19, followed by 5,118 cases linked to congregate living, 4,646 of the cases are linked to community exposure without knowing someone who is known to have COVID-19, 1,356 cases are linked to healthcare staff and 725 cases are linked to travel. The exposure type of 4,688 cases is unknown.