Live updates: MDH reports fewest daily COVID-19 tests in nearly a month

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, June 2

Fewest daily COVID-19 tests in nearly a month

MDH Commissioner urges face masks, social distancing at protests

African American, Hispanic communities disproportionately hit by COVID in Minnesota

Concerns over COVID-19, safety behind transfer of former officer Derek Chauvin to Oak Park Heights prison

11 a.m.

New numbers shared Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the lowest COVID-19 testing numbers in nearly a month.

MDH says 3,155 tests were processed in the last 24-hour reporting period, fewest since May 4 when just 1,837 tests were handled. Adding to the low numbers is the fact that state labs are closed due to potential unrest following the death of George Floyd. Those tests push the total processed in Minnesota since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 258,747.

Tests performed in the past day confirm that an additional 310 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of positive tests to 25,508. Of those confirmed cases, 2,764 involve health care workers.

Health officials say 22 more Minnesotans have perished from the virus, pushing the total of fatalities to 1,072. Of those deaths, 866, or 81 percent, occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. People ages 80 to 89 account for 368 fatalities.

Currently, 537 people are being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals across Minnesota, 248 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU.

Of the 25,508 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19, 20,381 have recovered enough to no longer need isolation.

Monday, June 1

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner (MDH) Jan Malcolm called out "persistent and glaring" health disparities in Minnesota on her daily COVID-19 update call Monday.

She said some of these have been addressed but there is much work left to be done, as demonstrated by the massive protests across the Twin Cities and the world over the death of George Floyd.

"Minnesota's African American community represents 6.6% of our state's population but over 22% of all COVID cases and over 20% of all COVID hospitalizations," she said.

While Hispanic people make up 5.5% of Minnesota's population, they make up nearly 20% of COVID cases and over 13% of COVID hospitalizations."

Malcolm said she is concerned these communities might also face greater risk as a result of large protest gatherings this week.

"With people coming together, community members and public health workers have been reminding everyone involved that we are in the midst of a massive pandemic," she said.

Malcolm encouraged protesters to continue using cloth face masks and social distancing. She said that risks are "mitigated" by the fact that the protests are outdoors.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Tim Walz asked protesters who develop symptoms to "please isolate." He said he hasn't wrapped his mind around contact tracing for any cases that develop among the demonstrators, but "we want to massively test you."

In terms of the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Malcolm said the doubling rate of cases continues to slow, a "good sign." A couple of facilities have opened up "a few surge beds" during the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, Malcolm said.

Each business that reopens June 1 under new state guidelines has to have a preparedness plan, Malcolm said. They do not need to submit or have those plans approved, but have to have them ready if the state requests them.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said it's better to think about the pandemic in "waves" versus a "peak." She added that there is a "desperate need" for blood donations, and asked the public to donate if they are able.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, said the state is in close contact with health care facilities.

11 a.m.

New numbers reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed the 25,000 threshold.

MDH says 316 more people tested positive over the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing to 25,208 the number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. Only 6,073 tests were processed in the past day, partly due to the fact that state laboratories in St. Paul are closed and not accepting samples due to unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,050.

Currently, 549 people are hospitalized with the virus, 253 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Since the pandemic hit Minnesota, 3,086 people have required hospitalization.