Live updates: MDH reports 9,904 tests processed, new single-day high

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, June 4

Single-day high in COVID-19 tests processed in Minnesota

Study: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo in preventing COVID-19



Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified

COVID-19 test numbers double those reported Tuesday

New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday reflect a continuing commitment to boost COVID-19 testing for state residents, registering a new single-day high.

MDH says 9,904 tests for the coronavirus were processed in the last 24-hour reporting period, significantly eclipsing previous marks. That brings the total of tests completed to 275,622 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those tests 404 came out positive, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 26,273. People aged 30 to 39 make up the largest group of those testing positive with 5,273. The next biggest age bracket is those 20 to 29, with 4,867 confirmed cases. Those ages 80 to 89 account for just 1,309 cases, but 384 deaths.

Health officials say an additional 29 Minnesotans perished from COVID-19 in the past day, pushing fatalities in the state to 1,115. Of those deaths, 896 occurred in assisted-living or long term faciilties. That's 80%.

Hospitalizations are down Thursday, with 512 people being treated on an in-patient basis for the virus. That's the lowest number in weeks. MDH says 244 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. A total of 3,253 people have been treated in the hospital for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Minnesota.

Recovery continues to be a bright spot, as 21,490, or 82% of those diagnosed with the coronavirus have improved enough to no longer require isolation.

Wednesday, June 3

2 p.m.

In the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, Commissioner Jan Malcom said they are working to set up testing sites at locations where protesters are gathering.

Malcolm is recommending anyone who was at demonstrations for George Floyd should get tested for COVID-19.

Officials said there is a shortage in blood and they are encouraging people to donate blood, and they add that those donations will be carried out safely.

MDH is warning people about scammers pretending to be contact tracers that text individuals saying they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 and ask them to click a link and provide private information. Officials said they wouldn’t ask for personal information without first speaking on the phone. In other words, contact tracers call patients first and don't text them.

11 a.m.

Minnesota's COVID-19 testing numbers are up again Wednesday, more than doubling the number reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) just one day earlier.

MDH says 6,971 coronavirus tests were processed in private and state labs in the last 24-hour reporting period, more than two times the 3,155 reported Tuesday. State labs have reopened after a mutli-day closure to guard against unrest following the death of George Floyd.

An additional 372 people tested positive for the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 25,870 since the start of the pandemic. The group accounting for the largest number of cases, 5,181, are between the ages of 30 and 39. Those 20 to 29 account for 4,769 cases.

Health officials say 14 Minnesotans died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 1,086. Of those deaths, 876 have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. That's 81%.

Across the state 537 are currently hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, 254 of them being treated in the ICU. In total, 3,203 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

MDH says 21,169 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID-19 cases with 8,738, and 633 deaths. Ramsey County reports 3,189 cases and 134 deaths, while Stearns County accounts for 2,047 cases and 14 fatalities.