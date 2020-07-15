Live updates: MDH reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, July 15

Walz "seriously considering" statewide mask mandate, but a mandatory quarantine for travelers is not on the table.

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota's ICU units are lowest since April

MDH still expects hospitalizations to increase as young people transmit COVID-19 to higher-risk groups

Health officials urge bars, restaurants and customers to take social distancing seriously

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show stability in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with a slight uptick in case numbers that may be related to testing volume.

MDH says 578 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed during the past 24-hour reporting period, out of 12,452 tests that were completed. Since the pandemic began, 43,742 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Minnesota.

An additional eight people have perished from COVID-19, bringing fatalities in the state to 1,518. Of those deaths, 1,180, or 78%, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across Minnesota 254 people are hospitalized with complications of the virus, 106 of them being treated in the ICU. That total is up slightly from Tuesday, but ICU patients are down by one.

State health officials say 38,179 people once diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of cases, with 10,097 people testing positive. Those 30 to 39 account for 8,256 cases and 11 deaths, while people ages 80 to 89 make up 516 of Minnesota's fatalities, by far the largest group.

Hennepin County has reported 13,948 cases and 793 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,397 positive cases and 238 deaths. Dakota County reports 2,852 cases with 97 deaths.

Tuesday, July 14

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz said he is "seriously considering" a statewide mask mandate, but a quarantine order for people coming from out of state is not currently on the table.

Responding to questions about New York implementing a required 14-day quarantine on travelers from 22 states including Minnesota, Walz said that his administration has looked at similar measures.

"At this point in time we are not prepared to make a quarantine because we don’t believe that’s our biggest source of spread," he said. "At this point in time we’re seeing most of ours through community transmission."

Walz said it's been hard to track down the source of transmission in Minnesota because so many cases are coming from bars, restaurants and other indoor facilities.

The governor said he believes other states will begin imposing mandatory quarantines, and that it will be detrimental to commerce. While he is not considering one for Minnesota, he said a statewide mask mandate is possible.

"We’ve been wearing and talking about masks since the end of March," Walz said. "This is the cheapest, easiest way and the science behind it is getting stronger every day."

Walz said that he was talking with businesses Tuesday morning about a potential mask mandate.

"We are seriously considering doing this," he said. "We are trying to get buy-in."

In response to FEMA denying the governor's request for federal aid in rebuilding after civil unrest, he said, "I'm a little disappointed but it's not that unusual."

Walz said he will probably appeal the denial.

11 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in critical care in Minnesota are at their lowest point since April, according to new data from state officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Tuesday that 236 people are hospitalized, with 107 of them in the ICU. Total hospitalizations dipped lower than this once in the past few months, to 227 on July 10, but otherwise haven't been this low since April 19. Intensive care cases are at their lowest since April 23.

MDH reported 403 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest tally since June 29. Early-week numbers tend to be lower since they generally rely on tests performed over the weekend. In this case, those cases came out of 8,510 tests. That's a 4.7% test positivity rate, which is consistent with what MDH reported as the seven-day average on Monday.

Health officials also reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death count in the state to 1,510.

People ages 20-29 still make up the age group with the most cases in the state, with 9,927 cases and two deaths. People ages 30-39 follow with 8,168 cases and 11 deaths. Although those ages 80-89 account for the most deaths at 515, they have only made up 1,661 of Minnesota's cases.

MDH officials commented as recently as Monday that hospitalizations may be lower because the ages of cases are trending younger, thanks largely to the lifting of restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gathering. MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said that they expect hospitalizations to rise as those people transmit COVID-19 to higher-risk groups through second- and third-generation transmission.