Live updates: New MDH numbers reflect continuing drop in hospitalizations

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, June 6

Walz announces 'Phase 3' reopening

COVID-19 test numbers up, hospitalizations down

New numbers reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect the trend of fewer hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19.

MDH says 473 people are being treated for the coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals currently with 206 in the ICU, the lowest number in weeks.

There are 526 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in the latest 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,501. Total tests processed in private and state labs are at 333,484, with 11,144 completed in the most recent reporting period.

Health officials say 22 more Minnesotans have died of the virus, bring the number of fatalities to 1,170. Of those deaths, 936 occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings. That's 80 percent of the state total. People between the ages of 80 and 89 account for 402 of those deaths, while 305 people between 90 and 99 have perished.

Minnesotans continue to recover from COVID-19 in large numbers. Currently 22,253 of those who were diagnosed with the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require observation.

Hennepin County reports the largest number of cases with 9,255, and 667 deaths from the virus. Ramsey County has had 3,445 confirmed cases and 152 deaths, and Stearns County reports 2,063 cases and 15 deaths.

Friday, June 5

11 a.m.

Testing numbers are up, and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down according to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Friday.

A total of 322,340 tests have been processed since the coronavirus made its way into Minnesota. Of the tests processed in private and state labs during the last 24-hour reporting period 712 of them were positive, running the total of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 26,980 since the pandemic began. People between the ages of 30 and 39 make up the largest number of cases with 5,433, while those 80 to 89 years old account for just 1,328 of the cases but 394 of the deaths.

MDH says 33 more Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus, pushing the number of fatalities to a total of 1,148. Of those deaths, 922, or 80% of them occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

On a positive note, the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the virus continues to trend downward. On Friday health officials say 478 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, with 220 requiring care in the ICU.