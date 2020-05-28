Live updates: MDH reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, new single-day high

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday, May 28

Fatalities hit new single-day high with 35

Nearly 41 million workers have filed for unemployments since COVI-19 pandemic began

US military response could look different if second wave of coronavirus hits

11 a.m.

New numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect another single-day high in fatalities as the state inches closer to 1,000 total deaths caused by COVID-19.

MDH says 35 people perished in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, bringing to 967 the number of people who have died from the virus. Of those deaths 787 (81%) occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

The state also hit a new high in tests completed with 8,676. That brings the total of tests completed in private and state labs to 225,208 since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday's tests confirmed another 493 cases of coronavirus, and the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 now sits at 22,947.

Case breakdowns show people between the ages of 30 and 39 make up the largest group of people (4,580) who have contracted the coronavirus. Those 20 to 29 make up 4,212 cases, with people from 40 to 49 accounting for 3,660. When it comes to deaths, people ages 80 to 89 account for 331 of the 967 total reported.

Hospitals across the state are currently treated 606 on an in-patient basis for the virus, with 242 requiring care in the ICU. Health officials report 2,880 total hospitalizations since the arrival of the coronavirus.

Recovery numbers indicate 16,655 people who at one time tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.

Wednesday, May 27

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that the next phase of the Stay Safe MN order, beginning June 1, represents a “cautious, strategic turn of the dial.”

That new stage will include restaurants opening outdoor seating with limited capacity and social distancing in place, and salons opening with limited capacity.

"We're taking very seriously what the next step of that is," the governor said in response to questions about indoor seating for restaurants. "It was never meant to make people whole, it was one step in the direction."

In a media briefing Wednesday with a small press pool, Walz said we're "kind of in the yellow" in two places in the state in terms of ICU capacity. He said that all of the modeling seems to show that the peak of hospitalizations is still "a ways off."

He would not give a timeline for the next steps in the Stay Safe order for Minnesota.

"If we were past the peak and on the other side, these decisions would be easier to make," Walz said. "We're not there yet."

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the speed of the spread of COVID-19 across the country and globe is "stunning."

Among the 33 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday in Minnesota, Malcolm said one person was in their 30s with no known underlying health conditions.

Malcolm said that even though the state has planned for the peak and has surge capacity available, it's worth noting that some of Minnesota's hospitals have already gone into that surge capacity.

Malcolm said she is aware of an MDH investigation into COVID-19 at a child care facility, but did not have details at the time.

11 a.m.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 matched or exceeded single-day highs, according to new numbers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH says 33 Minnesotans died of the coronavirus in the latest 24-hour reporting period, pushing the total of fatalities to 932 since the pandemic began. The 33 deaths tie a previous mark recorded on May 22. Of those 932 deaths, 759 occurred in long-term care or assisted living situations.

An additional 510 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,464. Private and state labs performed 6,634 tests, increasing the total number of those tested to 216,532.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU sits at 260, a new single-day high. Currently, a total of 598 people are being treated in Minnesota hospitals for the coronavirus.

Health officials say 16,314 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation. That's 72% of Minnesota's confirmed cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID-19 cases with 7,540, and 565 fatalities. Ramsey County confirms 2,610 cases and 103 deaths, while Stearns County reports 1,984 and 12 fatalities.