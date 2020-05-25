Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 cases top 21,000, hospitalizations hit single-day high

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, May 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state now tops 21,000, with an additional 745 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24-hour reporting period.

MDH reported Monday that 21,315 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Private and state labs have performed 204,059 tests, a number that should ramp up as the National Guard steps up testing at six locations across Minnesota.

Hospitalizations continue to climb, with health officials reporting that 605 people are being treated for the coronavirus across the state, with 248 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. Both numbers mark single-day highs since MDH started keeping statistics.

Twelve more Minnesotans have lost their lives to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 881. Of those deaths, 717, or 81%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. People between the ages of 80 and 89 account for 300 deaths, while those between 90 and 99 account for 229 deaths.

MDH says 14,816 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Sunday, May 24

2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting on Sunday that the state's total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 15,277.

The state's death total has reached 510, which is three more than yesterday.

Health officials say over 2,300 people require hospitalization.

Of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 18% are between the ages of 30 to 39, 17% are between 40 and 49, 17% are between 20 and 29, and 16% are 50 to 59. An estimated 12% are between 60 and 69.

A gender breakdown reveals that 51% of COVID-19 cases are women and 49% are men.

Health care workers make up 11% of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County has the most cases at 6,185 with 276 deaths. Brown County has 2,243 cases and 32 deaths. Racine County reports 1,387 cases and 22 deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a more comprehensive breakdown of COVID-19 across the state, and the resources available to combat the pandemic on their website.

11:15 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 20,573.

Seventeen more people also died, bringing the death total to 869.

Health officials say 709 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the 17 new deaths, 12 occurred in long-term care, 4 at private residences and 1 person died at a group home.

MDH also said Sunday that the state has completed 21,925 tests and private labs have completed 176,039 tests.

Health officials also say 2,588 total cases have required hospitalization. Of the total cases as of Sunday, 533 people remained in the hospital with 207 patients in intensive care.

MDH says 14,115 people no longer need to be isolated.