Live updates: COVID-19 test numbers surge after slow day Tuesday

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 3

COVID-19 test numbers double those reported Tuesday

MDH Commissioner urges face masks, social distancing at protests

African American, Hispanic communities disproportionately hit by COVID in Minnesota

11 a.m.

Minnesota's COVID-19 testing numbers are up again Wednesday, more than doubling the number reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) just one day earlier.

MDH says 6,971 coronavirus tests were processed in private and state labs in the last 24-hour reporting period, more than two times the 3,155 reported Tuesday. State labs have reopened after a mutli-day closure to guard against unrest following the death of George Floyd.

An additional 372 people tested positive for the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 25,870 since the start of the pandemic. The group accounting for the largest number of cases, 5,181, are between the ages of 30 and 39. Those 20 to 29 account for 4,769 cases.

Health officials say 14 Minnesotans died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 1,086. Of those deaths, 876 have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings. That's 81%.

Across the state 537 are currently hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, 254 of them being treated in the ICU. In total, 3,203 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

MDH says 21,169 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID-19 cases with 8,738, and 633 deaths. Ramsey County reports 3,189 cases and 134 deaths, while Stearns County accounts for 2,047 cases and 14 fatalities.

Tuesday, June 2

11 a.m.

New numbers reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed the 25,000 threshold.

MDH says 316 more people tested positive over the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing to 25,208 the number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. Only 6,073 tests were processed in the past day, partly due to the fact that state laboratories in St. Paul are closed and not accepting samples due to unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,050.

Currently, 549 people are hospitalized with the virus, 253 of them with symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. Since the pandemic hit Minnesota, 3,086 people have required hospitalization.

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation has increased to 19,441.