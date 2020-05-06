Live updates: MDH latest numbers

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, June 5

Sources: Walz to announce 'Phase 3' reopening Friday

COVID-19 test numbers up, hospitalizations down

CDC worried Americans aren't following public health guidelines

Study: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo in preventing COVID-19



Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified

Testing numbers are up, and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down according to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Friday.

A total of 322,340 tests have been processed since the coronavirus made its way into Minnesota. Of the tests processed in private and state labs during the last 24-hour reporting period 712 of them were positive, running the total of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 26,980 since the pandemic began. People between the ages of 30 and 39 make up the largest number of cases with 5,433, while those 80 to 89 years old account for just 1,328 of the cases but 394 of the deaths.

MDH says 33 more Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus, pushing the number of fatalities to a total of 1,148. Of those deaths, 922, or 80% of them occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

On a positive note, the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the virus continues to trend downward. On Friday health officials say 478 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, with 220 requiring care in the ICU.

At this point 21,864 people who were diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.





Thursday, June 4

11 a.m.



New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday reflect a continuing commitment to boost COVID-19 testing for state residents, registering a new single-day high.

MDH says 9,904 tests for the coronavirus were processed in the last 24-hour reporting period, significantly eclipsing previous marks. That brings the total of tests completed to 275,622 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those tests 404 came out positive, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Minnesota to 26,273. People aged 30 to 39 make up the largest group of those testing positive with 5,273. The next biggest age bracket is those 20 to 29, with 4,867 confirmed cases. Those ages 80 to 89 account for just 1,309 cases, but 384 deaths.

Health officials say an additional 29 Minnesotans perished from COVID-19 in the past day, pushing fatalities in the state to 1,115. Of those deaths, 896 occurred in assisted-living or long term faciilties. That's 80%.

Hospitalizations are down Thursday, with 512 people being treated on an in-patient basis for the virus. That's the lowest number in weeks. MDH says 244 have symptoms serious enough to require treatment in the ICU. A total of 3,253 people have been treated in the hospital for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Minnesota.

Recovery continues to be a bright spot, as 21,490, or 82% of those diagnosed with the coronavirus have improved enough to no longer require isolation.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.