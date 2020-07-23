Live updates: Number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 continues slow climb

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly rise

Statewide mask mandate begins Saturday

Masks will be required in public indoor settings, like stores and restaurants



Cub joins Target, other major retailers in shopper mask mandate

Minnesota bars, restaurants warned over alleged COVID-19 safety violations

Thursday, July 23

11 a.m.

The number of Minnesotans requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 continues a slow but steady climb, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday.

Hospitals across Minnesota are currently caring for 282 patients, with 107 requiring treatment in the ICU. That marks the third straight day total hospitalizations have increased, and while the numbers are not dramatic they reflect concern of state health officials that Minnesotans may be letting down their guard in the fight against the coronavirus.

MDH reports 763 new cases of the virus based on 16,676 tests processed in state and private labs. Those new cases bring to 48,721 the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nine Minnesotans died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities in Minnesota to 1,561. Of those deaths, 1,198, or 77%, occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of those who have at one time tested positive, 42,524 people have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest group of coronavirus cases with 11,488 and three deaths, while those ages 30 to 39 account for 9,032 cases and 12 deaths. People between 80 and 80 comprise just 1,741 cases but 527 deaths, the most of any age group.

Hennepin County has the most cases of COVID-19 with 15,537 and 804 deaths. Ramsey County reports 5,985 and 253 deaths, while Dakota County has 3,263 cases and 101 deaths.

Wednesday, July 22

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order mandating mask use for indoor public spaces.

The mandate will take effect early Saturday morning, and requires Minnesotans to wear masks in public indoor gathering areas like stores and restaurants, as well as while using public transportation.

Exemptions are in place for people with medical or mental health conditions that make it "unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering."

Children under the age of five are also exempt from the order, though masks are still encouraged for children between the ages of two and five. The order states that "those who are under two years old should never wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation."

The order also states that workers must also wear face coverings outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

A detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page has been posted on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

"I think here in Minnesota with this mask mandate, with the things we have done previously to this, I think it is very possible ... for us to start moving forward. If we can get a 90-95% compliance ... we can reduce the infection rates dramatically, which slows that spread and breaks that chain," Walz said. "This is the cheapest, most effective way for us to open up our businesses, for us to get our kids back in school, for us to keep our grandparents healthy, and for us to get back that life that we all miss so much."

11 a.m.

New numbers shared by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a slow rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the number of cases is down from the average reported earlier in the week.

MDH reports that 507 Minnesotans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period. That's down from the 636 case average reported Monday and Tuesday, when the numbers were adjusted to compensate for a new data reporting system. MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm said she did not expect the new system to impact case numbers reported beginning Wednesday.

As of Wednesday a total of 47,961 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Hospitals across the state report 273 patients are currently hospitalized with complications of COVID-19, 119 being cared for in the ICU. Both figures are a slight increase from earlier in the week, and reflect a concern voiced by MDH that hospitalization numbers appear to be trending upward.

Four more Minnesotans have perished from complications of the virus, bringing fatalities in the state to 1,552 since the onset of the pandemic. of those deaths, 1,192, or 77% of those deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH says 42,234 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 29 continue to make up the largest group of coronavirus cases with 11,294, with three deaths. Those ages 30 to 39 account for 8,908 cases and 12 deaths, while people between 80 and 89 comprise just 1,729 of the cases but 524 deaths, 34% of the state total.

Health official in Hennepin County report 15,273 cases and 803 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,890 cases and 251 deaths. Dakota County reports 3,194 cases and 100 deaths.