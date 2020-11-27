Live updates: MDH reports 101 COVID-19 deaths, new single day high

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm calls the death toll sad, but not surprising.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Nov, 27

Minnesota health officials report 101 deaths, 5,704 new cases

Another rare death in the 25-29 year old age group

Mayo Clinic releases results for a study supporting the effectiveness of masks and social distancing



Minnesota ties the state's daily record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday at 72

MDH encourages Minnesotans to become familiar with testing sites

Numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect 101 deaths from COVID-19, a new single-day high that the state's health commissioner calls sad, but not surprising.

"For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases," Commissioner Malcolm said in a released statement. "We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern."

"This is painful and frustrating, but every day we get closer to having safe and effective vaccines that should help resolve this crisis," Malcolm continued. "We anxiously await that day, and until then we all must do our part to ensure that all of our loved ones, friends and neighbors can celebrate those days with us."

After not giving a coronavirus update Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, MDH released numbers reflecting activity from the day ending Wednesday, reporting 5,704 new cases of the virus. Those cases are based on the results of 55,853 tests processed in private and state labs (49,315 PCR tests, 6,538 Antigen tests).

Positive PCR tests are considered confirmed cases, while positive Antigen tests are considered probable cases).

In total, 295,001 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

Total fatalities from the virus are now at 3,476, with 2,355 of those deaths linked to assisted living or long-term care settings.

Hospitalizations have climbed to 16,043 since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota. Of those patients, 3,638 were sick enough to require care in the ICU. State health officials say 244,982 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation,

Young people from 20 to 24 continue to account for the largest group of COVID cases with 32,157 and two deaths. Those between 25 and 29 involve 27,221 cases with another rare death in this age group, bringing the total to four.

The largest grouping of coronavirus deaths in Minnesota involves people 85 to 89, with 642 in just 3,687 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity in the state with 62,433 cases and 1,107 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 26,238 cases and 493 deaths, and Anoka County with 20,851 cases and 224 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 63 cases and zero deaths, followed by Lake of the Woods County with 94 cases and one fatality.

Thursday, Nov. 26

The Minnesota Department of health did not release any new COVID-19 information Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Updates will resume Friday.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 5,095 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 374,537.

Health officials reported 62 new deaths on Thursday as the total number of fatalities in Wisconsin rose to 3,240, which is approximately 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued a new emergency order mandating indoor face coverings on Friday, Nov. 20 that will last 60 days.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 16,658 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.4% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 20% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 16% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and another 11% are between 60 and 69.

As of Thursday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of confirmed cases with 65,523, along with 728 deaths. Dane County has reported 26,367 confirmed cases and 80 deaths, Waukesha County has reported 25,397 confirmed cases and 192 deaths, and Brown County has reported 22,258 cases and 133 deaths.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 72 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is a tie for highest single-day deaths since Nov. 19. This brings the total death count to 3,375 since the pandemic began.

Of the people who died, 2,292 lived in long term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 6,399 new cases reported in the last day, which brings the state's total case count to 289,303 with 5,472 of those as antigen test results (probable cases).

To date, 15,766 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,611 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 240,720 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 31,720 cases and two deaths, and ages 25-29 follow with

26,752 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 617, out of 3,615 cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 53,888 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 48,011 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 23,200 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 5,115

were in a corrections setting, and 513 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 13,906 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 17,744 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 7,542 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for

119,384 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic or even asymptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity in the state with 61,651 cases and 1,100 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 25,903 cases and 487 deaths, and Anoka County with 20,522 cases and 218 deaths.