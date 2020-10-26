Live updates: MDH reports 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Oct. 26

MDH reports 1,578 new COVID cases, four deaths

Anoka-Hennepin Schools move to full distance learning, cancel athletics



42% increase in Minnesotans getting flu shots at this point in season



While vaccines are not yet available, MDH is working on a distribution plan

Officials worry 'COVID fatigue' playing into spike in cases

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 1,578, bringing the cumulative total to 135,372.

Four more people have died, bringing the death total to 2,353.

MDH also said Monday that the total number of tests taken is at 2,710,177.

MDH's COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to include antigen testing. Previously, cases were only reported through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Positive PCR test results are considered confirmed cases, while positive antigen test results are considered probable cases.

MDH will combine these totals for its death, hospitalization and demographic reporting. The department will report the numbers separately for some other areas, like newly reported cases and total cases by county of residence.

To date, 9,588 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,558 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 120,421 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 16,958 cases and one death, and ages 25-29 follow with

13,156 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group with 411, out of 1,827 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 34,903 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 30,606 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 14,763 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 2,539 were in a corrections setting, and 393 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 10,638 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 12,399 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 4,450 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 24,681 cases is still unknown or missing.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 34,290 cases with 991 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 14,168 cases and 361 deaths. Dakota County reports 9,897 cases and 138 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 17 cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County in far northwest Minnesota reports just 42 cases.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.

Sunday Oct. 25

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 3,626 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 198,166.

Health officials reported eight new deaths on Sunday as the total number of fatalities statewide rises to 1,778. The total number of fatalities is approximately 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 10,332 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 5.2% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 22% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 15% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 12% are between 10 and 19, and 10% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 38,960 along with 569 deaths. Brown County has reported 14,580 cases and 89 deaths, and Dane County has reported 14,126 cases and 48 deaths.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased by 1,684 bringing the cumulative total to 133,802.

Twenty-one more people have died, bringing the death total to 2,349.

MDH also said Sunday that the total number of tests taken is at 2,686,302.

To date, 9,511 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,538 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 118,485 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 16,812 cases and one death, and ages 25-29 follow with

13,011 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 411 out of 1,797 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 34,502 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 30,259 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 14,602 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 2,504 were in a corrections setting, and 391 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 10,638 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 12,238 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 4,409 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The source of transmission for 24,259 cases is still unknown or missing.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 33,964 cases with 991 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 13,992 cases and 360 deaths. Dakota County reports 9,799 cases and 138 deaths.

Full data, including a breakdown of PCR and antigen test totals in some categories, can be found on MDH's website.