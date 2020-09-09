Live updates: MDH reports lowest COVID-19 testing numbers since June, 282 new cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers, trends and developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Sept. 9

282 new cases based on just 5,373 tests reported

Walz to decide early this week on seeking to extend emergency powers

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Hundreds gather at 'bikers for Trump rally' despite COVID-19 orders

A low number of tests processed has led to just 282 new cases of COVID-19, based on stats provided by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Wednesday.

Those new cases are based on just 5,373 tests reported by private and state labs in the last day, bringing the total of coronavirus cases in Minnesota 81,868 since the onset of the pandemic. Wednesdays testing numbers are the lowest volume since mid-June.

KARE 11 has made an inquiry with MDH as to why today's testing volume is so low.

Seven more Minnesotans have died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 1,869. Of those deaths 1,364, or 73% of them occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Currently 263 people are being treated in hospitals for coronavirus, with 137 cared for in the ICU. Overall 6,792 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since it came to the state.

MDH says 75,055 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Cases involving those 20 to 24 have pushed past the 11,000 mark. That demographic, which includes college students, now accounts for 11,081 cases and a single death, followed by people 25 to 29 who comprise 8,153 and three deaths. Those ages 15 to 19 make up 7,498 cases, nearly surpassing the 30 to 34 demographic which has 7,502 cases.

People 85 to 89 accounts for the most deaths of any age group with 315, based on just 1,134 cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID-19 activity with 24,433 cases and 895 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,749 cases and 303 fatalities. Dakota County reports 6,568 cases and 115 deaths.

(This chart reflects Minnesota's positivity rate (confirmed cases out of tests performed) as of August 31, 2020)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

2 p.m.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said parents can help make the school year successful by limiting their kids' potential exposure to COVID-19 by social distancing, getting tested, keeping them home when sick and giving them flu shots.

Commissioner of Department of Education Mary Ricker said that making sure the needs of students are met is going to be an "all hands on deck" approach. Parents should be role models to their children by wearing their masks when in public, Ricker said.

In terms of learning models, 426 districts and charter schools are reporting 267 hybrid learning (63%), 106 in-person learning (25%) and 53 distance learning (12%).

11 a.m.

New numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show just 387 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the past day, a number that is tied to the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

The new cases are based on just 7,357 tests processed in private and state labs, less than half the completed tests reported Monday. Minnesota has now had 81,608 cases of coronavirus confirmed since the onset of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for MDH confirmed that the number of tests reported are low due to many labs being closed on Labor Day, and indicated that numbers could be higher Wednesday when the holiday backlog of reports come in.

Two more people have died of COVID-19, bringing Minnesota's total fatalities to 1,862. Of those deaths 1,361, or 73% of them, happened in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday 257 people are patients in Minnesota hospitals being treated for the virus, 135 of them in ICU. Tuesday's hospitalizations are the lowest reported since July 27. In total, 6,760 people have required in-patient care for COVID-19.

MDH says 74,235 people who tested positive for the virus at one time have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Hennepin County has seen the most coronavirus activity with 24,385 cases and 892 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,727 cases and 303 fatalities. Dakota County has registered 6,542 cases and 115 deaths.

Cook County in the far northeastern portion of the state has registered just six COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the state.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 acccount for the largest number of coronavirus cases by a significant margin. That demographic has now surpassed the 11,000 mark, with 11,033 cases along with a single death. People 25-29 comprise 8.144 cases and three deaths, while cases among those 15 to 19 now sit at 7,473.

People between 85 and 89 number just 1,128 cases but account for 313 deaths, the most of any age group in the state.