Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalization numbers lowest in 2 weeks

Here is the latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 294 hospitalizations, lowest single-day total in two weeks

Social gatherings like weddings, funerals; college return fueling case clusters across the state

Bus companies share back-to-school plans for keeping kids safe from coronavirus

Tuesday, Sept. 1

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 is lower than it's been in two weeks, but officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are expressing concerns about how the virus is trending statewide.

Currently 294 people are being treated for coronavirus in Minnesota hospitals, with 136 of them requiring care in the ICU. Overall 6,520 people have been hospitalized since the onset of the pandemic.

MDH says 502 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24-hour reporting period, based on the results of 9,158 tests performed in private labs. In all, 76,355 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus.

During a Monday press briefing MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health officials are seeing COVID-19 cases increase at a "faster rate" than earlier in the pandemic, and noted that federal health officials have noticed the increase in cases and outbreaks.

Six more people have died of the coronavirus, bringing Minnesota's fatalities to 1,823. Of that number 1,340, or 74% of the deaths occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 68,488 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of Minnesota cases with 10,128 and one death. People between 25 and 29 account for 7,678 cases and three deaths, while people between 30 and 34 number 7,119 cases and seven deaths. The demographic between 85 and 89 comprises just 1,086 cases but 306 deaths.

Hennepin County has the largest number of COVID-19 cases with 23,209, registering 881 fatalities. Ramsey County reports 9,243 cases and 298 deaths, while Dakota County has 5,973 cases and 111 fatalities.

Cook County reports only six coronavirus cases, the lowest number in Minnesota.

Monday, Aug. 31

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health officials are seeing COVID-19 cases increase at a "faster rate" around the state, and the federal government is worried.

"We’ve had a significant increase in cases and the positivity rate," Malcolm said Monday on a regular briefing call with reporters. "We see outbreaks occurring in many places all over the state."

Minnesota health officials reported 1,032 new cases on Saturday, the highest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began, aside from an artificially high case count on Thursday due to a backlog of testing data. The Sunday count was 934, also one of the highest days yet.

Malcolm said Dr. Deborah Birx, from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told health officials on her weekend visit to Minnesota that she sees a "really concerning high level of community transmission" in the state.

"It was frankly important, I think, to hear that reaffirmed from the federal level and for her to share with us their view and their perspective," Malcolm said. "We've been saying for some weeks now that while we're glad that Minnesota's COVID-19 case numbers haven't skyrocketed ... at the same time, we haven't seen a decrease, either."

Malcolm said Minnesota has seen a plateau at a high level, and "now we're starting to inch back up again. We have not improved."

That was Birx and the federal government's main concern, Malcolm said. They are worried that the Twin Cities metro is one of the only urban areas that has not decreased in recent days.

"They were sobering conversations," Malcolm said.

She said MDH told Birx and her team that the state needs "strong messaging" from the federal government.

"Their message back to us, though, is while that conversation continues, we at the state level need to do everything that we can with the data that we have and the tools that we have."

Malcolm said social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding crowds are key - and while some Minnesotans are following these guidelines, others are experiencing "fatigue."

"To be frank, we have too many people who are not aware and compliant," she said.

Malcolm said Minnesota could begin to mirror states like Arizona and Florida if something doesn't change.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said the outbreaks across the state are connected to large social gatherings, including parties, weddings and funerals. She also cited students going back to college as a source of clusters, although most of those cases have occurred off-campus.

Forty-nine Minnesotans have now tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Ehresmann emphasized that every person's decisions matter when it comes to containing COVID-19 spread.

"A single case can mean that multiple people are having to quarantine for several days," Ehresmann said. "One person can unwittingly infect dozens of others at a large event. Some of those people could then go on to infect dozens of additional people."

MDH has previously said that that plateau in cases lined up with the timing of Minnesota's statewide mask mandate just over a month ago.

Malcolm maintained Monday that she believes the mandate helped to slow the spread at that time. But she said the outbreaks happening now reinforce that the mask mandate appears to be "not being adhered to as well at some of our private gatherings" and that many people are not paying attention to social distancing at those gatherings.

"This is not a surprise to us that we're seeing a bit of an uptick," she said.

Malcolm said that Birx suggested hotspots in the south are now "seeding growth" in the Midwest as people who were traveling for vacations come home.

Ehresmann said that although outdoor events are lower risk for transmission, that doesn't mean the risk is zero.

11 a.m.

Numbers shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect just one COVID-19 death in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, the lowest since zero deaths were recorded April 13.

The death toll in Minnesota now stands at 1,817 since the virus arrived in the state.

MDH reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, a number that is nearly 200 lower than the cases reported Friday and more than 300 lower than Saturday's case numbers. State health officials did caution late last week that a backlog of testing data from one Minnesota lab may cause numbers to appear artificially high for a few days.

Currently 306 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, with 131 of them in ICU. MDH says 67,656 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest number of coronavirus cases in the state with 10,040 and one death, followed by people between 25 and 29 who account for 7,644 cases and three deaths. Minnesota residents between 30 and 34 are not far behind with 7,086 cases and seven deaths.

People from ages 85 to 89 make up just 1,075 of the cases but 306 of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths.

Hennepin County reports the most cases of state counties with 23,134 and 879 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 9,203 cases and 298 deaths. Cook County has the lowest number of reported cases with six.