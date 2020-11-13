Live updates: COVID-19 claims 46 Minnesota lives, 5,552 new cases reported

Here are the latest case numbers and trends in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Nov. 13



MDH reports 5,552 cases and 46 deaths, both top-3 highest

62 of 87 counties now under distance learning recommendations

Second death reported in a person between ages 20-24

Eleven new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Minnesota; mail order testing program now available statewide

New restrictions on social gatherings, bars and restaurants go into effect at 10 p.m. Friday

11 a.m.

While COVID-19 case numbers in Minnesota have backtracked a bit from Wednesday's record numbers, they still reflect a state dealing with significant spread of the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 5,552 new cases of coronavirus, the third-highest single-day total on record. Those cases were confirmed by 51,241 tests processed in private and state labs. The MDH website indicates 48,915 of those were PCR tests, which indicate confirmed cases, and 2,326 antigen, which reflect probable cases.

An additional 46 people have died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities in Minnesota to 2,839. Friday marks the second deadliest day since MDH began collecting statistics, behind Wednesday's 56. Of those deaths 1,954, or 69% of them are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Total hospitalizations are now up to 12,644 since the start of the pandemic, with 3,119 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH says in the past day, 1,424 beds were being used for COVID hospital patients at hospitals across the state, 293 of them ICU beds.

State health officials say 161,756 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

The group of Minnesotans ages 20 to 24 make up the state's largest number of coronavirus cases with 24,364. Two people in this age group have now died of the virus, with one being reported Friday. People from 25 to 29 account for 19,833 cases and three deaths, while those 30 to 34 number 17,928 and nine fatalities.

Seniors from 85 to 89 make up the largest grouping of coronavirus deaths, with 522 in just 2,656 cases. That means 20%, or one in five people from this age group who were diagnosed with the virus have died from it.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 47,534 cases and 1,035 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 20,009 cases and 424 deaths. Dakota County reports 14,491 cases and 157 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 39 cases and zero deaths, followed by Lake of the Woods County with 67 cases and one death.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Noon

Newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows full distance learning is now recommended in 62 of Minnesota's 87 counties, and all of the state's counties now fall under minimum guidance of hybrid learning.

The new guidance is based on COVID-19 case rates per 10,000 people in each county between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.

The full distance learning recommendation includes Anoka, Hennepin, Scott and Washington counties in the Twin Cities metro area, while Dakota and Ramsey counties are both within a point of falling under the same recommendations.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan or any changes for a particular county or school district; the data is meant to be used as guidance in each district or school's decision-making process.

According to the state's Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

However, no counties currently fall into the two lowest recommended categories.

Minnesota officials also announced 11 new in-person testing sites, all opening this month. They're listed below. Additionally, the COVID-19 Test at Home program is now available to all Minnesotans across the state -- with or without insurance.

Albert Lea National Guard Armory

410 Prospect Ave.

Opens Nov. 18

410 Prospect Ave. Opens Nov. 18 Anoka National Guard Armory

408 Main Street E

Opens Nov. 17

408 Main Street E Opens Nov. 17 Crookston National Guard Armory

1801 University Ave.

Opens Nov. 16

1801 University Ave. Opens Nov. 16 Fairmont National Guard Armory

700 N Fairlakes Ave.

Opens Nov. 18

700 N Fairlakes Ave. Opens Nov. 18 Hibbing National Guard Armory

2310 Brooklyn Dr.

Opens Nov. 18

2310 Brooklyn Dr. Opens Nov. 18 Hutchinson National Guard Armory

1200 Adams St. SE

Opens Nov. 30

1200 Adams St. SE Opens Nov. 30 Inver Grove Heights

National Guard Armory

8076 Babcock Trail

Opens Nov. 17

National Guard Armory 8076 Babcock Trail Opens Nov. 17 Morris National Guard Armory

722 Iowa Ave.

Opens Nov. 18

722 Iowa Ave. Opens Nov. 18 Stillwater National Guard Armory

350 Maryknoll Dr. N.

Opens Nov. 16

350 Maryknoll Dr. N. Opens Nov. 16 Wadena National Guard Armory

517 Jefferson St. N.

Opens Nov. 18

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported a single-day record high of 7,228 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The total case count in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic has now crossed the 200,000 mark with 201,795 cases.

There were 39 newly reported deaths Thursday, which brings the death count in the state to 2,793. Out of the 39 deaths, 23 were in long-term or assisted care facilities.

Of the cumulative case count, 159,467 Minnesotans no longer require isolation, according to MDH.

The 201,795 cases come from an approximate total of 3,253,880 tests completed by MDH and external laboratories.

A total of 12,443 have been hospitalized and 3,086 of the cases have been in the ICU at one point. There are currently 1,017 hospital beds in use for COVID and 282 ICU beds.

Young adults ages 20-24 have the largest share of infections with 23,824 cases and one death.

However, seniors ages 85-90 have the largest share of deaths with 511 deaths and 2,606 cases.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity with 46,555 cases and 1,033 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 19,535 cases and 423 deaths. Anoka County reports 14,363 cases and 185 deaths.