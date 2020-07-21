Live updates: MDH reports average of 636 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, Tuesday

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, July 21

Cub joins Target, other major retailers in shopper mask mandate

MDH reports first COVID-related death of infant in Minnesota, CDC doing additional analysis

Minnesota bars, restaurants warned over alleged COVID-19 safety violations

Numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday and Tuesday reflect 1,272 new cases of COVID-19, and continue an extended trend of single-digit fatalities.

On Monday MDH reported what would have been a one-day high of 922 cases diagnosed, but cautioned that a new data recording system likely impacted those numbers. Combined with the 352 cases reported on the MDH website Tuesday, that reflects a daily average of 636 for the two days.

The department does not expect the system to affect daily case number reports after Tuesday.

Those cases bring the total of diagnosed cases in the state to 47,457 since the onset of the pandemic.

Three more Minnesotans died from complications of the coronavirus in the past 24-hour reporting period, pushing the number of fatalities in the state to 1,548.

The number of patients currently hospitalized in Minnesota is up slightly at 266. Of those patients, 112 are showing symptoms severe enough to require care in the ICU.

MDH says 41,511 of the Minnesotans once diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of cases with 11,169 and just two deaths. People ages 30 to 39 comprise 8,818 cases and 12 deaths, while people 80 to 80 account for just 1,724 cases but 523 of Minnesota's total deaths. That's 33%.

Hennepin County health officials confirm 15,125 coronavirus cases and 802 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 5,825 cases and 250 deaths. Dakota County has recorded 3,138 cases and 100 deaths.

Monday, July 20

2 p.m.

State health officials say a 9-month-old who has died from COVID-19 in Minnesota may be one of the youngest victims of the virus in the country.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the death appears to be an isolated incident "related to this infant's very specific situation."

"A death involving such a young person is tragic and certainly very unusual," Malcolm said.

Because there is so little data nationwide on COVID-19 deaths in infants, MDH is sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for additional analysis. MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said that's because they want any information that's available to be "added to the broader understanding of infant deaths across the country."

"An infant death is devastating and thankfully there have not been a lot of infant deaths in the country, but we want to make sure that we’re understanding as much as we can about this infant’s, the physiological changes that happened with this infant," she said.

The infant died at home and was not hospitalized, according to Ehresmann. The child was in Clay County, but MDH would not provide further details to protect the privacy of the family.

Ehresmann said the child did not have an underlying health condition, and that the medical examiner found two causes of death: upper and lower respiratory tract infection, and a nasal culture that tested positive for COVID-19. The child showed "some of the expected respiratory symptoms" and inflammation in the upper airways, she said.

The infant's death is the first COVID-related death of anyone under 20 years old in Minnesota.

Ehresmann said generally, transmission among children appears to be driven by adults who carry the virus and pass it onto kids, rather than children who are spreading it.

She emphasized that while they are seeing fewer cases in children in general, and fewer severe cases in children, there is much health officials still don't know.

"We don’t really know the underlying sort of long-term impact of a COVID infection on an individual," Ehresmann said. "And so we’re wanting to learn more about that, so even as I talk about the fact that kids tend to have a milder illness, fewer hospitalizations, all of those things, we want to acknowledge that we’re continuing to learn about this illness."

Commissioner Malcolm also clarified that while Monday's reported count of 922 new COVID-19 cases would have been a record high for Minnesota, it followed a transition over to a different data management system. She said that means not all those cases have been vetted, and hat there could be some "abnormalities" in the data over the next couple of days.

11 a.m.

Minnesota health officials are reporting the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began, and the state's youngest death.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 922 new cases of the coronavirus. That's the highest single-day total that's ever been reported in the state.

It's out of a tally of 14,261 tests, which falls above the average of the last two weeks, but not among the highest testing days.

MDH has been warning that as case numbers rise, deaths and hospitalizations will likely rise as well, as younger people who make up a large portion of the cases begin to pass the virus onto higher-risk groups.

On Monday, MDH reported an additional four deaths, bringing the total in the state to 1,545. A death has been reported in the age group of 0-5 years for the first time. KARE 11 has reached out to MDH for more information.

Two hundred forty-seven people are currently hospitalized, with 115 of them in the ICU. Those hospitalization numbers are down slightly from both Saturday and Sunday.

People ages 20-29 still make up the largest group of cases, with 10,865.